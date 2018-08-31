SALT LAKE CITY — Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are recommending changes that will affect anglers in Utah for the next two years.

If approved by the Utah Wildlife Board, anglers will be allowed to use corn as bait at all of Utah's fishing waters, keep more lake trout at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, enjoy a two-day possession limit statewide, and have a better chance at catching big channel catfish at Cutler Reservoir.

Anglers can see all of the biologists’ recommendations at wildlife.utah.gov. After reviewing the ideas, interested parties can let their Regional Advisory Council members know their thoughts by attending an upcoming meeting or sending them an email.

The comments will then be shared with members of the Utah Wildlife Board, which will meet in Salt Lake City on Sept. 27 to approve rules for the 2019 and 2020 fishing seasons.

The council meetings will be held a the following times and locations:

• Tuesday, Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m., Springville Civic Center, 110 S. Main.

• Wednesday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m. Brigham City Community Center, 24 N. 300 West.

• Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West.

• Wednesday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m., John Wesley Powell Museum, 1765 E. Main, Green River.

• Thursday, Sept. 13, DWR Northeastern Region Office, 318 N. Vernal Ave., Vernal.

Email addresses for council members are also available on the division's website.