SALT LAKE CITY — Experts are warning parents about the dangers of a common alternative to prescription opioids and heroin.

According to The Pew Charitable Trusts, addiction specialists say they’ve seen an increase in teens using Xanax and other sedatives classified as benzodiazepines (or “benzos”), even though they may not be any better for you than opioids.

“Many teens view Xanax as a safer and more plentiful alternative to prescription opioids and heroin — with similar euphoric effects,” according to Pew Charitable Trusts.

Experts said these drugs can be just as deadly as opioids, especially if they’re taken in combination with other drugs or alcohol.

Sharon Levy, director of adolescent addiction treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital, told Pew Charitable Trusts that addiction treatment centers see teens who suffer from addiction before many others do.

“We see things first. So, I’m not surprised that the spike in Xanax use isn’t reflected in national data yet,” she said.

She added, “Adolescent benzo use has skyrocketed, and more kids are being admitted to hospitals for benzo withdrawal because the seizures are so dangerous.”

The warning comes as opioid use among teens and adolescents has declined. In fact, survey results from the National Institute on Drug Abuse found about 4 percent of high school seniors misuse prescription painkillers, which is a decline since 2004 when 10 percent of teens said the same.

Troublingly, about 70 percent of teens who try an illicit drug will gain an addiction within seven years, according to data from the U.S. Surgeon General. Close to 1 in 5 will try one of those drugs before turning 17.

But Xanax remains a popular drug for teens because it helps ease anxiety and stress from school, social media and family issues, according to Teen Treatment Center. It also offers a quick response and can be easily accessible.

“Benzos” act as a sedative for teens, but they’re highly addictive and should only be used in the short-term, according to the Deseret News.

Families often weigh the decision about whether to use medication to help their teens with prescription drugs.

Dr. Moira Rynn, consulting professor and chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University Medical Center, told the Deseret News that families often worry about using drugs.

“It is a serious decision to prescribe a medication, and not every family is comfortable with that,” Rynn said. “You have to meet the family where they are.

“The good news is, you have cognitive behavioral therapy, and you can try that first. The hard part is, you’ve got to do it. There’s homework between the sessions. It's work; it's not easy,” she said.