SALT LAKE CITY — Trees aren’t the only things in Utah that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall. So do kokanee salmon.

The fish, which are a shade of silver most of the year, change to a fluorescent red prior to traveling up rivers and streams to spawn, making them easy to spot.

To celebrate the annual spawn, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will hold free viewing events at four locations in Utah:

• Saturday, Sept. 15, Rock Cliff Recreation Area at Jordanelle Reservoir, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The recreation area is located on the eastern tip of the reservoir, 2 miles west of Francis, Summit County.

• Saturday, Sept. 15, U.S. Forest Service visitor center at Strawberry Reservoir, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The visitor center located on U.S. 40, about 20 miles southeast of Heber City.

• Saturday, Sept. 15, Sheep Creek, a tributary to Flaming Gorge Reservoir about 6 miles south of Manila. Depending on where the salmon are located, the event will be held either at the Scenic Byway turnout where Sheep Creek crosses under state Route 44, or near the campgrounds located along Sheep Creek. Signs as to the exact location will be posted along S.R. 44.

• Tuesday, Oct. 9, Electric Lake, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Electric Lake is 54 miles west of Price and 22 miles east of Fairview, along state Route 264 in the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Meet at the boat ramp on the north end of the reservoir.

During the viewing events, DWR biologists will be available to answer questions.

For those who would like to see kokanee salmon on their own, the DWR is offering a few suggestions:

• Causey Reservoir, located is 11 miles east of Huntsville, Weber County. According to the division, the best place to see kokanee is the Right Hand Fork of the Ogden River. It can be reached by kayak or canoe on the reservoir, or by hiking to a spot from the Skull Crack Trailhead on the south side of the reservoir. After leaving the trailhead, hike about 3 miles to the viewing site. Be aware that rattlesnake sightings are common along the trail. The spawn starts in early September and reaches its peak by the middle of the month.

• Fish Lake, about 17 miles northeast of Koosharem, Sevier County. Twin Creeks is the best tributary at the lake to visit. The stream is located near the Fish Lake Lodge on the lake’s west side. The best time to view the salmon is mid-September through October.