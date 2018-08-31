SALT LAKE CITY — Two years ago this weekend, after BYU had defeated Arizona in its season opener, Joe Wren could have died a happy man.

Turns out he nearly did.

Not because his favorite team had overcome a Pac-12 opponent, but because he for years had been ignoring numbness in his extremities and pains in his back, chest and arms. He had seemed in great shape and even passed a stress test. He wasn’t overweight and exercised daily.

In the wake of the massive 2016 heart attack that left him unresponsive for six minutes, triggering a near-death experience, the former Fox-13 and KSL radio personality has several messages. One is to immediately see a doctor if you experience warning signs, even if they seem insignificant. Two is that there is an afterlife, sweet beyond description. And three, whether the Cougars beat Arizona in Saturday’s opener, it is irrelevant.

A longtime BYU fan, Wren says he’ll be watching the game with high emotion — but not merely from a fan standpoint.

"I watch BYU games,” Wren said this week, “and I have this passion in my heart for sports. But it has taken an absolute back seat. When I watch games, I cheer for both sides. When I see the Olympics or whatever, yes, I’m pro-USA. But I’m pro everybody.”

Wren had just finished playing pickleball with friends that fateful day. He and wife Nancy had tickets to fly to Arizona to see the Cougars and Wildcats meet the following day. As he was leaving the court, he lost consciousness and collapsed like a falling branch.

Wren, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, says in the instant before he hit the ground, he heard a voice command him to shout out “Call 911!”

“I yelled it out, but I don’t know how, because I was seconds from death,” he says.

People gathered as friends administered CPR. Some began to pray. Wren says as that happened, he suddenly gasped back to life. But the drama wasn’t over. The survival rate of such an ordeal is 3 percent. In the emergency room he heard doctors saying, “We can’t save this guy.”

Maybe, but as Wren puts it, somebody could.

Wren now spends much of his time speaking to anyone who will listen, including schools, churches and civic groups. He’s reachable on Facebook as Joe David Wren. He has published a book called “Heavenly Being: A Witness To Glorious Life After Death.” In it, he talks of catching a glimpse of eternity and being comforted by divine personages. He calls it “peace beyond anything you could imagine.”

His message is simple: Live justly and never fear. There will be trials, but none that are insurmountable.

That includes a four-win football season.

“I know for a fact you’re going to be taken care of,” he says.

Though Wren says his heart is now completely normal, it was an arduous recovery experience. He went from daily workouts to struggling to cross the street. But he no longer fears dying.

“Death,” he laughs, “is terrific.”

Wonderful as that heavenly experience was, Wren doesn’t recommend risking the same health issues. He is an advocate for the American Heart Association. He says a half dozen people have asked him about symptoms, and by the time they got to the doctor, they too were having heart attacks. Wren has been known to visit the same hospital he was in to comfort patients.

I watch BYU games, and I have this passion in my heart for sports. But it has taken an absolute back seat. When I watch games, I cheer for both sides. When I see the Olympics or whatever, yes, I’m pro-USA. But I’m pro everybody. Joe Wren

“I tell them they’re going to be OK,” he says.

Wren says he probably had hypertension his whole life. He estimates he felt pain after exercise as early as age 12. Doctors say he had several smaller heart attacks leading up to the life-changing one. Sometimes when he was on-air, giving the sports report, his arms would go numb and he felt like he was blacking out. He chalked it up to deadline stress.

Now it’s a wiser, more grateful Wren. That doesn’t mean he is disinterested in sports, but his perspective has changed.

“It’s fun to watch again. It’s fun to watch BYU, fun to watch Utah, fun to watch your team. But that’s where it ends. If they lose, they lose. We learn from sports, and if your team loses, the fans need to learn how to lose, too.”

Saturday will be a good day, regardless.

“The day after I died, I watched the BYU game,” he says. “It made me feel good. I actually felt alive for the first time.”

Could the Cougars pull off a repeat performance against Arizona?

Either way, Wren says, it’s not a matter of life and death.