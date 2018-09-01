My California son drove family to see the terrible damage done by fires. Being in that shocking environment brought emotional, painful sorrow and heartfelt compassion. It seemed unreal.

A speaker once spoke of life's trials as blessings: "From trials can come blessings like virtues of patience and humility."

Areas of burnt-black brick foundations rested in silent gloom. Amazingly, some columns of bricks still stayed stacked. Formerly they formed doorways open to lovely homes and beautifully groomed landscapes. Now, sadly, they're open to nothing.

In random places on the darkened trees grew little patches of blossoms bearing hope in newness of life. In the ruins my daughter found the cutest miniature pine cone. Cradling the tiny treasure, I was caught in surprise: With time and nature's miraculous help, a petite picture of a happy smiley face appeared on the pice cone as if encouraging, "keep smiling and continue to press forward."

Surely, people facing intense challenges would appreciate sincere prayers for them.

Seeing the aftermath of wildfires stirred tender memories of when my son, his wife, their autistic, handicapped daughter and their big dog were evacuated. It was a poignant, unsettled time to honestly ponder the most important things in life.

Carolyn Freebairn

Salt Lake City