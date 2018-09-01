A new book, "Plight of the Living Dead," by Wired staff writer Matt Simon, goes deep into the phenomenon of teenage social media addiction. He likens scrolling screens for likes to being slowly eaten alive by parasites that provide dopamine to the willing host. The result is teenagers stumbling through the day with one thumb on the screen waiting for the next rush of self-validation.

Parents have long feared the effects of social media on their children, a fear that is magnified because they are uncertain how their kids are using it. The Washington Post ran a story at the beginning of the year outlining what parents don’t know about their kids' use of social media. Here are a few of the gems: Kids have more than one Instagram account. They have more than one device, so taking one away at night doesn’t always solve the problem. Stalking your kids only makes them withdraw from you. And there are a number of studies about kids developing negative body image, eating disorders and mental health disorders from too much dependence on the feedback they are getting online.

Matt Simon posits that social media is “hacking biology” by providing a dopamine rush, and that the titans of social media know this and do whatever it takes to keep you scrolling — like stumbling along a narrow alley of opium dens, pausing at each before moving to the next.

Arguments for healthy use of social media do exist; it is where kids find their own voice, express their opinions, share their feelings and create their own space to socialize — not unlike generations past that hung out at soda shops. Kids are going to experiment with their feelings, their opinions about sex, politics, religion and world events. But here’s the difference: In real-life situations, adolescents have natural boundaries; the social construct in which they live limits intrusion to some degree. And the face-to-face interaction allows for the interpretation of body language, which also sets boundaries. Socialization then happens at an age-appropriate pace, a child’s geographic boundaries expand at the rate they are capable of processing. Hopefully, by the time they get to college, they will have interacted with enough diverse opinions without perversions to handle the expansion.

Simon proposes purging our teens of “zombifying parasites” by getting off social media altogether. That might be a rough transition for teens (they can still text and call, that eases the side-effects). Easier to start with the younger kids and not begin in the first place. But it takes a village, a coalition of parents to say, “Why don’t we all agree to let our kids develop socially without social media.” Kids love to exclude and bully, so the one or two kids who aren’t on Instagram would of course be targeted. Brave souls, like the child in Les Miserables who picks up the banner of freedom, and is killed. No parent wants their child to be the martyr.

A strategy is in order, albeit a painful one. How about parents setting the example by getting off social media themselves? After all, those same effects creating angst in our kids are also zombifying us. How much time do we really need to spend looking at things we wish we had or places we wish we could go, or people we wished we looked like or were friends with? Is the measure of our life really calculated in likes?

I’ve met families who have kicked the habit. They happily proclaim, “We’ve been social media free for three months now!” Honestly, they’re a pleasure to meet. Their kids actually look me in the eye and have a conversation. And they are getting their friends to join them. With all the bad press Facebook is getting, and the proliferation of secret apps that teens use to explore dark topics, we might be seeing a counter movement.

The real social connections, the most important one, should be at home. That’s where kids learn to ask questions, to test their answers, to validate feelings. We need communities where we can trust our children to explore, where we can interact with new ideas and new people. It just doesn’t have to be online.