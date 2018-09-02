This week we honor an American hero, Sen. John McCain. That said, I am curious about President Trump’s exemption from military service because of bone spurs. It makes me wonder if we shouldn’t go back and have another look at the circumstances at that time.

My wife tells the story of when her father was drafted during World War II. He told the doctor that he had sinus problems and flat feet. The doctor replied, “not today.” Could the bone spurs be just another false statement from our commander in chief?

It does make one wonder.

Stan Jacobson

Ogden