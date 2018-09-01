In a widely publicized vote this spring, Senate Democrats (and a handful of Republicans) passed a net neutrality resolution and sent the issue on to the House of Representatives. If you believe the media — and the fundraising emails flooding into the inboxes of young progressives — the internet would finally be saved.

The problem is, we know better. While millennials strongly support net neutrality, we know the temporary and incomplete half-measure being pursued in Congress isn’t the answer. In fact, the whole effort is the same kind of deceptive “business as usual” politics that has turned so many of us off of both the major parties. Young people want an honest debate and real answers, not show votes and gimmicks. For this reason, it was encouraging to see Utah Rep. Mia Love speak out recently in support of urgent concrete action on net neutrality — not the kind of incomplete longshot currently pending (and apparently stalled) in the House.

The most obvious reason the Senate vote deserves nothing more than shrug is the “Schoolhouse Rock” problem – the Senate can’t pass laws by itself, the House and president must agree and neither supports this resolution. That’s why the Senate measure has remained frozen in the House the last few months.

Ever more important, the Senate bill does not offer strong or comprehensive enough protection to truly keep the internet open and free. It resoundingly fails to protect the privacy and profiling of our data, does nothing about harassment, abuse and bullying online, and keeps us profoundly, unprecedentedly vulnerable to the power of Facebook, Google and other tech monopolies to control what we do and see online — and the speed and ease with which we do it.

These critical elements go well beyond informing our quality of life. For communities of color and working-class families, they legitimately threaten our livelihoods and stability by increasing barriers to employment, education and access to the most essential information necessary for some of the most important decisions we must make every day.

The 2016 elections and the Cambridge Analytica scandal necessarily woke everyone up to the danger of the big technology monopolies. While they absolutely do provide great products and innovations, they also have too much corporate power. For 20 years, “Don’t be evil” was a great motto for Google, but it’s notably gone now, leaving a chasm of anxiety about the symbolism that gesture represents.

It’s tone deaf and insulting for Congress to go all in on a deceptively, illusory, incomplete approach and assume we won’t notice or care. Polls show 70 percent of millennials expect more breaches of their privacy and 55 percent of all Americansbelieve government won’t do enough to rein in the abuses of Big Tech. Those trumpeting this half-measure Senate vote seem determined to prove them right.

The supporters of the resolution readily admit their real goal isn’t to protect the internet, it’s to use concern about net neutrality to drive young voters to the polls. Just read the headlines like “Democrats hope net neutrality issue will win votes this fall."

But that’s an insult and an indignity. The way to win votes is to solve problems, not to offer half-measures and “doomed to fail” longshots in the runup to elections.

Young voters strongly support open internet rules, but we do not want symbolic chest pounding. We reject a broken politics that delivers rhetoric and political maneuvering but not real action. The Parkland students have led the way refusing to believe nothing can be done on gun control and taking to social media to mobilize their peers. And we must follow on other vital issues – like protecting the internet for people of every religion, race, age and those most vulnerable among us.

That means pushing Democrats and Republicans to sit down together and work on a real net neutrality bill – not the empty “Congressional Review Act” masquerade wasting away in Congress.

The Los Angeles Times editorial board that has fought for net neutrality for years is urging Congress to do just that: “Rather than jousting over a resolution of disapproval, Congress needs to put this issue to bed once and for all by crafting a bipartisan deal.” It’s the same course New York Times tech columnist Farhood Manjoo urged last summer when he explained that the way to “smoke out” big cable on this issue was to “call their bluff” and put a real bill on the table in the Congress.

Do our representatives have the will to protect our privacy and net neutrality? Do Big Tech and Big Cable want to solve this problem or stymie progress? Do our political parties care about solving problems or just the permanent campaign? Does our government truly represent the people?

Unfortunately, we won’t know the answers to those questions – felt by many as among the most important of our time – until we fight for real and authentic net neutrality and see what happens.

We'd like to know what you think about net neutrality. Submit a letter to the editor or send an email to [email protected]