SALT LAKE CITY — This month’s SATs might have been leaked.

Social media users tweeted photos from people in South Korea and China who shared Aug. 25’s exam ahead of time. Others claimed the test was the same as the international SAT that was allegedly leaked in October 2017.

Please retweet and let more people know about this. https://t.co/LjpuRbwgGw — Qifan Yang (@yang_qifan) August 26, 2018

❗❗IMPORTANT❗❗We are getting reports that the August 2018 SAT was the same as the LEAKED international October 2017 SAT. The October SAT was known to be leaked for a long time. #RescoreJuneSAT #refundaugustsat pic.twitter.com/UIhwzaNEYO — One Step Higher (@OSHMovement) August 25, 2018

A representative from College Board told Teen Vogue it will take measures to improve the security of SAT tests.

"In response to theft and organized cheating, which affects all of high stakes testing, we have significantly increased our test security efforts and resources," a College Board representative told Teen Vogue. "We have a comprehensive approach to test security and go to great lengths to make sure that the test scores we report are accurate and valid. In all of our efforts, we’ve worked to strike a balance between thwarting those seeking an unfair advantage and providing testing opportunities for the vast majority of students who play by the rules.

“As part of our comprehensive approach, after every test administration, we take additional quality control steps before scores are released, including conducting a comprehensive statistical analysis of certain test scores,” the representative continued. “If we determine students have gained an unfair advantage, we will take appropriate actions, including canceling test scores and, in some cases, prohibiting them from taking another College Board assessment."

People who work with students who took the tests in August told Insider Higher Ed that the leaked questions were from last Saturday’s test.

Zach Goldberg, senior director of media relations for the College Board, didn’t say whether the SATs were leaked.

However, he said College Board will take action against anyone having advance information.

"After every test administration, we go to great lengths to make sure that all test scores we report are accurate and valid," he said via email. "In order to do so, we take additional quality control steps before scores are released. A comprehensive statistical analysis is one way we can determine if a student gained an unfair advantage. When appropriate, we will cancel test scores."

Robert Schaeffer of FairTest: the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, told Inside Higher Ed that the SAT exams have been available for weeks in Asia, where some students took the exam beforehand.

"Recycling tests remains a major problem, since the content of pretty much all previously administered exams are now in the public domain either because they were officially disclosed or the items were reconstructed on sites like Reddit," he said. "Once that's the case, all a 'test prep' company (aka cheater) needs to do is identify which test form is being reused in order to make a complete set of questions and answers available to 'clients.'"