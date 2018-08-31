A few stories consistently dominated headlines throughout the week.

Arizona Sen. John McCain died on Saturday. The week was full of remembering and honoring the politician and war hero.

McCain's death came just one day after the family announced he had decided to stop receiving treatments for brain cancer.

Primaries were held in Oklahoma, Arizona and Florida on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Eyes were on Florida as the Bernie Sanders-backed candidate Andrew Gillum won the Democratic nomination.

Gillum will face the Trump-backed candidate Ron DeSantis in November.

Earlier this week, a U.S. district court ruled that North Carolina's districts were partisan, gerrymandered and unconstitutional. This means that the district lines may need to be redrawn just weeks before the election.

On Wednesday, President Trump accused Google of burying conservative search results and of social media only showing leftist content.

On Monday, Trump announced new NAFTA negotiations with Mexico. Canada has yet to enter the deal.

The current bull market became the longest ever last Wednesday. Critics say the strong, rising prices can't last forever.

Other stories illustrated the ongoing Mueller investigation and Elon Musk's flip-flopping tweets.

