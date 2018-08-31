Steve Griffin, Deseret News
Weekend travelers join the traffic on I-15 near Point of the Mountain near Lehi on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Celebrating the life of a beloved fallen firefighter. A zombie attack. A lightning strike. A devastating fire and murder.
Those are just a few of the indelible images captured by Deseret News photojournalists during August.
Adam Fondren, Deseret News
Jesse Shaw freaks out as she is attacked by zombies during Fear Factory's annual Zombie Walk in downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Griffin Burchett reaches out the window of a fire engine to touch a pine tree on the way to the gravesite of his father, Draper Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett, at East Lawn Memorial Hills in Provo on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Lightning flashes at halftime as Lone Peak and Herriman open the 2018-19 football season at Lone Peak on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The game was delayed at the half due to the weather.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Well-wishers and firefighters stand on overpasses as a hearse carrying the body of Draper Battalion Chief Matt Burchett passes by in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Burchett was killed Monday while helping fight the Mendocino Complex Fire near San Francisco, California.
Ravell Call, Deseret News
Ryan Luke and his wife, Steph Sheen, look at burned motorcycles in the building behind their home in West Valley City on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Their home and the building behind the home were burned and a West Valley code enforcement officer was shot and killed nearby on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Steve Griffin, Deseret News
Rabbi Samuel Spector, of Congregation Kol Ami, is pictured in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Seattle Reign FC midfielder Jess Fishlock (10) celebrates her goal in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. The Royals lost 1-0.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Becky Breitenbeker, resident care coordinator at Country Pines Retirement Community in Clinton, laughs as Woodrow "Woody" Wilson New shows off his muscles after his 100th birthday celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Gloria Bird, 70, and Barbara Sollie, 95, react to “Montezuma's Treasure Ride,” an Innovative Entertainment virtual reality motion ride, at Cove Point Retirement Community in Provo on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.
Steve Griffin, Deseret News
A sheep leaps over another as hundreds of the animals are released from trailers ahead of the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center near Midway on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Steve Griffin, Deseret News
Troy Blackner and Kelly Thorpe, of Brightline Striping, ride striping machines as they paint lines on a parking lot at South Temple and 300 West in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.