SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is surrounded by some of the worst states in the country for teen drivers.

A new WalletHub report unveiled the best and the worst states for teen drivers. Many of Utah’s neighbors wound up on the bottom of the list, while the Beehive State finished about middle of the road.

Wallethub analyzed the teen-driving environment in each of the 50 states based on 23 metrics. States were ranked based on how safe their states are for teen drivers, as well as other factors, including the average cost of car repairs, impaired-driving laws and teen driver fatalities.

The report also measured the states by teen driver fatalities, the amount of teen DUIs per teen population and the highest cost of car repairs.

The Beehive State clocked in at No. 27 on the list, finishing ahead of Virginia, Nevada and New Mexico within the top 30.

Utah was list among the 15 worst states for teen driver's graduated driver-licensing program laws. But the state ranked 48th for the amount of most teen DUIs per teen population.

Utah's neighbors didn't fare too well on the list. Wyoming finished dead last on the list. Idaho clocked in at No. 44, while Arizona finished at No. 41.

That means three of Utah’s neighboring states finished in the bottom 10 for teen drivers.

Wyoming and Arizona were among states with the highest premium increased after parents add teens to a policy. Wyoming ranked as the state with the most teen driver fatalities as well.

Meanwhile, Colorado ranked ahead of the Beehive State at No. 22.

New York led the country as the best state for teen drivers, followed by Washington, Maryland, Illinois and Delaware in the top five.

WalletHub collected its information from the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, EverQuote and the FBI, among several others.

As the Deseret News reported, car crashes are the No. 1 way teenagers die. In 2015, roughly 20 percent of teen drivers — who account for 8 percent of all drivers — die in car crash accidents. Teen drivers are also twice as likely to die in car crashes than adults.