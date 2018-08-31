SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 31.
Your morning headlines:
- One woman’s quest to stop sex trafficking in Salt Lake City may have ended in her death. Read more.
- The University of Utah football team had a slow start but a fast finish that ended with a 41-10 blowout over Weber State. Read more.
- Sam Young, a former church bishop, faces discipline from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Read more.
- Major delays are expected in Utah this weekend for Labor Day. How much time should you plan on? Read more.
- A Utah official criticized “stupid” wildfire management decisions Thursday. Read more.
Our most popular:
- BYU's KJ Hall announces he is stepping away from football
- BYU walk-on D-lineman El-Bakri puts on weight, impresses coaches, earns starting job
- Bountiful man paid $2,700 for child porn, police say
- These two Utah cities are among the most-stressed in the country
- Brad Rock: Winning won't be a problem for Utes, but they're not paparazzi bait
A look at your weekendComment on this story
- Your Weekend: The Sheepdog Championship? Ewe better believe it
- Movie review: Genre-bending ‘Kin’ is a sci-fi crime thriller that is mostly a hot mess
- ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist Piff the Magic Dragon and his mind-reading dog to bring grumpy comedy to Utah
- Theater review: Ignore the title, HCTO’s ‘Daddy Long Legs’ is charming
Other national headlines:
- Trump ignores lessons from John McCain's life [CNN]
- Friday marks a big deadline for NAFTA — here's what five experts say about trade and markets [CNBC]
- Francis’ top cardinal: ‘better not to go down into details’ about Viganò testimony [Lifesite News]
- Coca-Cola is buying Costa Coffee for $5 billion [CNNMoney]
- Apple to unveil new iPhones in coming weeks [Fox News]