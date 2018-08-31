GARDEN CITY, Rich County — One man was killed in a single vehicle crash late Thursday in northern Utah.

About 10:20 p.m., a Ford F150 was speeding on state Route 30, when it went off the road to the right shoulder, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The driver overcorrected, causing the truck to roll several times, the UHP stated.

Despite having a seat belt on, Christian I. Flores, 23, of Garden City, was killed.

Another motorist had previously called dispatchers to report the pickup was driving recklessly, the UHP said. However, all troopers in the area were tied up on a cattle truck rollover in Laketown Canyon at that time.

UHP Sgt. Nick Street said alcohol was being investigated as a factor due to the strong odor coming from the victim when troopers arrived.