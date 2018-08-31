You would never guess Kai Nacua and Eric Weddle played for rival football programs judging what happened Thursday night.

Nacua, the former BYU safety, made a brilliant defensive move to snag an interception and then sprinted in for a touchdown in the Baltimore Ravens' preseason game against the Washington Redskins.

Weddle, the former University of Utah star and All-Pro safety, sprinted onto the field in his street clothes to celebrate and a group of his teammates also reacted like Nacua just secured a Super Bowl victory.

"One of the coolest experiences I've ever been a part of!!!!!" Weddle tweeted. "Nothing better then celebrating with ur teammates when they make a big play!!! Proud and honored to have shared the field with these men....."

Former BYU tight end Andrew George also weighed in on Twitter.

"So fun to see @KaiNacua succeed. Loved coaching him on scout team when he was a freshman at BYU. He always had a smile and would ask me things like “coach can I blitz?” Or “coach if I get a pick on this play will you buy me a burger?” Dude just loved playing ball."

Here's a closer angle of the terrific play.

I WAS ON TV!

Remember that funny part in Monsters, Inc. when the one-eyed little sidekick monster, Mike Wasowski, was in a commercial but was covered up by the logo?

Instead of being disappointed, his reaction was hilarious. "I was on TV! Did you see me? I'm a natural!"

We're not sure what Royce O'Neale's reaction was to being shown briefly on TV during the Ute-Wildcat football game Thursday, but he was similarly covered up while the camera focused in on Donovan Mitchell.

SPECIAL PLACE

Former Ute basketball player Kyle Kuzma has a special place in his heart for his old college stomping grounds. He attended Utah's 41-10 victory over Weber State at Rice-Eccles Stadium and had some nice things to say.

ANOTHER PICK-SIX

While the Utes were falling behind 10-0 early on Thursday, there was another Utah product having a good time on the football field. Nate Orchard, who's fighting for a spot on the Browns, also had a pick-six.

Skip Bayless approved.

