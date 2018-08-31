BOUNTIFUL — Three people died after a wrong-way crash on I-15 southbound Friday morning.

A pickup truck entered the 2600 South exit onto I-15 traveling north, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Mike McKay said. The truck slammed into a car that traveled south within 300 yards of entering the exit around 1:15 a.m., according to UHP.

The man and woman occupants of the car died, and McKay said the driver of the truck died after it burst in flames.

Police have been unable to identify the gender of the truck driver.

I-15 southbound was closed as of 5:45 as authorities investigated the scene. Officers were diverting traffic off at 500 South over Legacy Parkway.

McKay said UHP did expect the freeway to be reopened before the morning rush.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contributing: Caitlin Burchill