SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for love? You may want to take a plane ride.

A new study from the British bank HSBC suggests that 1 in 50 airplane passengers meet the love of their lives when they’re flying, CNN reported.

The study interviewed 2,150 people from 141 different countries about the likelihood of meeting the love of their lives on an airplane. About 6,000 people from Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and the United Kingdom were also asked about their flying habits for the study.

The study found more than 50 percent of passengers strike up conversations with strangers while on an airplane.

But it’s not just about romance. The study found about 1 in 7 fliers will start friendships on planes and 16 percent will start business connections.

Earlier this summer, a tale of two fliers falling in love went viral in an incident now identified as “Plane Bae.” A Twitter thread detailed the couple’s interactions, according to Vox.

Of course, as the Deseret News’ Christian Sagers opined, couples who meet in public open themselves up to public scrutiny and to social media members who want to detail their reactions.

“It seems we haven’t yet figured out the limits of consent on the internet. While we grapple with these questions, the best solution for a happy future is to simply promulgate respect,” Sagers wrote. “No one should feel like Facebook fodder for simply stepping through the front door. The immediate and permanent nature of the internet requires greater constraint and respect for others than ever before.”