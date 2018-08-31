SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a town in New Zealand that could soon ban cats.

The Otago Daily Times reported this week that the New Zealand government announced a plan to ban all cats from the Omaui village.

The plan would stop people from buying new cats. Current cat owners would be required to neuter, register and microchip any of the current cats living in their homes, The Daily Times reported.

"So your cat can live out its natural life at Omaui happily doing what it's doing," biosecurity manager Ali Meade told NewsHub in New Zealand. "But then when it dies, you wouldn't be able to replace it."

Why the ban? Well, the community’s cats have preyed on native birds in Omaui’s nature reserves, according to NewsHub.

"There's cats getting into the native bush; they're preying on native birds, they're taking insects, they're taking reptiles — all sorts of things. They're doing quite a bit of damage,” Meade said.

Omaui Landcare Trust leader John Collins said they’ve tried to make the area better for birds and lizards.

"We're not cat haters, but we'd like to see responsible pet ownership," Collins told NewsHub. "And this really isn't the place for cats."

But residents are surprised by the move. Resident Nico Jarvis told The Otago Daily Times she won’t comply with the new policy.

'It doesn't matter how many (rodents) I trap and poison, more just keep coming in from the bush,” she said. “They chew into your house, you can't get rid of them. 'If I cannot have a cat, it almost becomes unhealthy for me to live in my house.”

She said the majority of the community will support her petition to end the ban.

''The community here do understand the conservational side of things, absolutely, but I think long-term, the ramifications of this are not something that even non-cat owners will be comfortable with,” she said. “It's like a police state. It's not even regulating people's ability to have a cat. It's saying you can't have a cat.”

Still, cats pose a major problem worldwide. Dr. Peter Marra, head of the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Centre, told BBC News that cats have led to the extinction of 63 species across the world.

Marra said that “the situation has got out of control.” He doesn’t blame cats.

“Instead, he pins the blame on humans who have allowed the population of cats in the world to flourish to unprecedented levels,” The Miami Herald reported.