Weber State soccer fell to North Texas on Thursday night, 1-0, after the Mean Green came up with a goal in the 83rd minute of play to defeat the Wildcats.

The Wildcats had solid attempts at a goal but came up short. Early in the first half, Sadie Newsom fired a shot off, but UNT's Kelsey Brann managed to save it.

In the 80th minute of play, Mylee Broad hit a solid shot that was right on target, but Brann was able to come up with a save on that one as well.

In the 83rd minute, the Mean Green had the ball in Weber State's 18-yard box, and it bounced off two different people before UNT was able to sink the shot.

Despite allowing one goal, Nikki Pittman came up with six saves to keep the Wildcats alive for the majority of the game.

The Wildcats had five shots to North Texas' 14.

Weber State is now 0-2-1 overall on the season and is still looking to score that first goal on the year. WSU will hit the road to make up the game against Utah Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m., in Orem, UT.