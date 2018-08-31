Dixie State’s women’s soccer opened the 2018 regular season with a convincing 2-0 result at Cal State San Bernardino on Thursday afternoon at Premier Field.

The Trailblazers (1-0-0) wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as freshman Whitley Johns broke open the scoring with her first collegiate goal on an entry pass from sophomore Kelsey Cook late in the 14th minute. Cook then got into the act in the 78th minute with her first collegiate goal on a ball played in by fellow sophomore Tori Page.

Meanwhile, the DSU defense handled the Coyotes (0-1-0) the full 90 minutes as the unit held CSUSB to just two shot attempts, which junior keeper Nicole Rahman stopped on her way to her first career victory in goal. Dixie State was credited with 18 total shots, 10 of which came off the boot of Johns.

“The team performed very well tactically, we looked very solid and kept possession well and we were very committed to getting numbers back behind the ball when required,” said head coach Gerry Lucey, who picked up his first coaching victory as the new DSU coach. “Offensively we created quite a few opportunities, and we probably should’ve scored two or three more goals. Overall, I liked our effort and work rate, and I thought we were very disciplined in our approach. It was a great team performance."

Dixie State continues its three-game, season-opening road trip Saturday at Cal State San Marcos. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT.