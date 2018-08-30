The BYU women's soccer team lost its home opener, 2-0, to No. 1 Stanford on Thursday night at South Field.

“I think there are a lot of positives to take away from the game,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “We really challenged ourselves playing a team like Stanford. Our game plan was to attack against them more than other teams do, and we created some great opportunities. Now we’re to the point where we’ve played some great teams and looked really good, but we’re all about getting results as well.”

The Cardinal (3-0) opened up the scoring in the 35th minute when Catarina Macario received the ball at the top of the box and gathered herself before sending a shot past the diving goalkeeper, Sabrina Macias Davis.

The Cougars (1-2-1) led Stanford, 10-7, in shots at the half with Mikayla Colohan leading both teams with four shots. BYU came close to scoring in the 15th minute when Elise Flake received a cross from Rachel Bingham Lyman and headed it just wide of the goal.

In the 59th minute, the Cougars had a chance to equalize on a 3-on-3 fast break down the middle of the field, however, Olivia Wade’s shot attempt went straight into the arms of the keeper.

The Cardinal earned their second goal of the match in the 70th minute when the ball ricocheted off a BYU defender and Jojo Harber drove the deflection into the back of the net.

The Cougars finished the game with game-highs of 18 shots and five on frame, while Stanford recorded 16 shots and four on goal. Colohan finished with six shots, and Davis played all 90 minutes in goal, snagging two saves.

BYU continues its homestand against Idaho State on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. MDT. The game will be available to watch on TheW.tv, and an audio broadcast will be available on ESPN 960 AM.