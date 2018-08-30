SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State’s start resembled the first driving experience of a teenager.

The Wildcats enjoyed a fast start, followed by some erratic moments that finished when an inexperienced and injury-depleted offense careened into Utah’s defense.

“Fast start,” said head coach Jay Hill after the Wildcats lost 41-10 in their season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium. “I thought they came out of the gate not intimidated and excited about the atmosphere, and then we proceeded to get our butts kicked. I was a little bit disappointed because I thought we were playing dang good defense there for a little while, and then we went a little haywire in that second, third quarter. I think they were trying to make plays that weren’t there to be made, and we had a couple of injuries.”

Hill said that while his team didn’t respond to adversity – like losing their best running back in senior Treshawn Garrett early in the game to an injury – Utah didn’t buckle under pressure, including four turnovers.

“That’s a good football team,” Hill said. “We faced a really good team. We a stretch of about 12 minutes there that killed us. (Weber’s offense) is going to get better from this.

That’s as good a defense as anybody is going to play this year, in my opinion. That’s an elite, big-time, pac-12, not just a good defense, that’s one of the elite ones in the country. We knew that coming in. They’re only going to get better. Losing Treshawn Garrett early in the game that did not help.”

He said redshirt freshman Kaden Jenks did a lot of good things, but the team didn’t “throw the ball, necessarily efficiently. And that’s not good.”

Weber couldn’t get any kind of offensive rhythm going. The Wildcats finished with just 48 rushing yards and 13 passing yards. They finished with just 61 yards of total offense and they converted just one of 15 third downs in the loss. That ws the third lowest offensive total for a Utah opponent in school history.

They did score 10 points off of turnovers, including a Trey Tuttle 42-yard field goal and Jenks two-yard run, giving them a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Utah answered with a touchdown.

Hill said the Wildcats struggled to move the ball, but they did force four turnovers.

“We had some big plays,” he said. “But we didn’t capitalize on those things. We have to get much better, and we will.”

His “biggest disappointment” came when the defense tried to force big plays and blew coverage, allowing Utah to get some offensive momentum.

“I think that there were a lot of good things that we did, but the bottom line is you have to play a complete game,” Hill said. “I thought Utah did a phenomenal job just sticking to their game plan. They might have called that a little bit of a slow start, but that’s what great teams do. They over come that. They come out and kick butt, and that’s what they did.”