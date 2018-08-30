STANSBURY PARK — Stansbury running back Silas Young had three rushing touchdowns to help the Stallions dismantle Taylorsville 47-6 at home on Thursday night.

“Our game plan was pretty good, offensively,” Stansbury head coach Clint Christiansen said. “We were hitting them where we needed to hit them, right where they were weak and just trying to keep them mixed up the whole game. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. Tonight, it worked.”

The Stallions forced a three-and-out on their first defensive possession, and Young scored on a 49-yard run on their first offensive snap to make it 7-0 two minutes after kickoff.

He scored again six minutes later from three yards out to make it 14-0, and he added his third score near the end of the third quarter.

“It sets a really good tone,” Young said of the big win over a larger school. “Obviously we have positive vibes after that.”

Stansbury scored early and often in the rout as the Stallions ran out to a 34-0 lead just before halftime.

Taylorsville quarterback Steele Hess threw three interceptions in the game. The first led to Young’s second touchdown in the first quarter, and another was returned for a touchdown by Stansbury senior cornerback Conner Kincaid from 65 yards out to make it 34-0 with a little less than five minutes left in the half.

Stansbury also scored on a Taylorsville punt attempt when the snap was tossed over the punter’s head and landed on the 1-yard line. Stansbury sophomore Paepaeseu Tia scooped the ball up and scored on the fumble recovery to make it 20-0.

Kincaid’s twin brother Kaeden Kincaid scored caught a 35-yard pass from Stansbury senior quarterback Austin Woodhouse early in the second quarter to make it a four-score game. Kaeden Kincaid later scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter that put the Stallions up 47-6.

Taylorsville scored its only touchdown just before halftime.

Hess marched the Warriors from his own 33-yard line to inside the Stansbury 10—aided by a defensive personal foul and later a pass interference. As time expired on the final play, he rolled right and found senior receiver Keanu Spencer in the end zone for Taylorsville’s only score of the night. The subsequent point-after attempt was blocked.

Young finished the night with 88 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. Woodhouse chipped in another 50 yards on the ground.

The Kincaid twins combined for three touchdowns — Kaeden Kincaid had one on the ground and one receiving, and Conner had the long interception return for a TD.

Stansbury finished with 260 yards rushing.

“So pleased with our offensive line, they did every job,” Woodhouse said. “Silas ran the heck out of the ball all night.”

Senior linebacker Jet Richins and junior linebacker Payton Didericksen led the team in tackles with 10 apiece.

Stansbury is now 2-1 on the season and will next face Mountain Crest at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 at home.

Taylorsville is winless so far this season, with a home game against Jordan also scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.