THE BASICS
BYU (0-0) at Arizona (0-0)
- Kickoff: Saturday, 8:45 p.m. MDT
- Arizona Stadium (57,400)
- FieldTurf
- TV: ESPN
- Livestream: WatchESPN
- Radio: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM
- Series: Arizona leads 12-10-1
- Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures in the high 80s.
THE STAKES
- For Arizona … The Wildcats are looking to start the coach Kevin Sumlin Era on the right foot at home.
- For BYU ... The Cougars are hoping to show big signs of improvement after suffering a 4-9 record last season.
THE TRENDS
- For Arizona … The Wildcats beat the Cougars in the 2006 season-opener in Tucson, 16-13.
- For BYU ... The Cougars won the last meeting, a 18-16 victory, in the 2016 season opener at University of Phoenix Stadium.
THE CRYSTAL BALL
- For Arizona … The Wildcats figure to have the edge because they are playing at home but they are breaking in a new coaching staff.
- For BYU ... The Cougars’ Jeff Grimes will be calling his first game as offensive coordinator. How well BYU executes Grimes’ new scheme could have a major impact on the outcome.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Marcio Jose Sanchez
- Khalil Tate, Arizona quarterback: The speedy, physical junior is a bonafide Heisman Trophy candidate. He is a dangerous, dynamic playmaker and BYU will try to contain him.
- Tanner Mangum, BYU quarterback: After a dismal performance last season, Mangum dropped 20 pounds and survived a quarterback battle in fall camp. Can he play more like the 2015 version of himself, when he helped guide the Cougars to a nine-win season?
KEY MATCHUP
- BYU’s defensive line vs. Arizona’s offense: The Cougars will look to apply pressure on Tate and cause some havoc against the Wildcats’ rebuilt offensive line.
QUOTABLE
“We’ve got a real challenge this week. BYU is a well-coached team. It will be as large a team as we’ll face this year. This is going to be a large football team.”
— Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin
“We’re ready to go. These guys are ready to compete and they’ve worked hard in the off-season and made a statement.”
— BYU coach Kalani Sitake
On Saturday, Sept. 8, BYU hosts California while Arizona visits Houston.
BYU SCHEDULE
- Sept. 1 — at Arizona (8:45 p.m., ESPN)
- Sept. 8 — California (8:15 p.m., ESPN2/U)
- Sept. 15 — at Wisconsin (1:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN)
- Sept. 22 — McNeese State (4 p.m., BYUtv)
- Sept. 29 — at Washington (TBA)
- Oct. 5 — Utah State (7 p.m., ESPN2)
- Oct. 13 — Hawaii (TBA)
- Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois (TBA)
- Nov. 3 — at Boise State (TBA/ESPN Networks)
- Nov. 10 — at UMass (Noon/TBA)
- Nov. 17 — New Mexico State (TBA)
- Nov. 24 — at Utah (TBA)
All times MDT