FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, new University of Arizona Wildcats head football coach Kevin Sumlin speaks during his introductory press conference at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility in Tucson, Ariz. The Pac-12 has five new coaches this season, so there was extra importance on spring football this year at UCLA, the two Arizona schools and the two Oregon schools. (Mike Christy/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)