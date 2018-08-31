1 of 3
View 3 Items
Related Links

THE BASICS

BYU (0-0) at Arizona (0-0)

  • Kickoff: Saturday, 8:45 p.m. MDT
  • Arizona Stadium (57,400)
  • FieldTurf
  • TV: ESPN
  • Livestream: WatchESPN
  • Radio: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM
  • Series: Arizona leads 12-10-1
  • Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures in the high 80s.

THE STAKES

  • For Arizona … The Wildcats are looking to start the coach Kevin Sumlin Era on the right foot at home.
  • For BYU ... The Cougars are hoping to show big signs of improvement after suffering a 4-9 record last season.

THE TRENDS

  • For Arizona … The Wildcats beat the Cougars in the 2006 season-opener in Tucson, 16-13.
  • For BYU ... The Cougars won the last meeting, a 18-16 victory, in the 2016 season opener at University of Phoenix Stadium.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

  • For Arizona … The Wildcats figure to have the edge because they are playing at home but they are breaking in a new coaching staff.
  • For BYU ... The Cougars’ Jeff Grimes will be calling his first game as offensive coordinator. How well BYU executes Grimes’ new scheme could have a major impact on the outcome.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Marcio Jose Sanchez
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate runs against Purdue during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Khalil Tate, Arizona quarterback: The speedy, physical junior is a bonafide Heisman Trophy candidate. He is a dangerous, dynamic playmaker and BYU will try to contain him.
  • Tanner Mangum, BYU quarterback: After a dismal performance last season, Mangum dropped 20 pounds and survived a quarterback battle in fall camp. Can he play more like the 2015 version of himself, when he helped guide the Cougars to a nine-win season?

KEY MATCHUP

  • BYU’s defensive line vs. Arizona’s offense: The Cougars will look to apply pressure on Tate and cause some havoc against the Wildcats’ rebuilt offensive line.

QUOTABLE

acintosh)
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, new University of Arizona Wildcats head football coach Kevin Sumlin speaks during his introductory press conference at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility in Tucson, Ariz. The Pac-12 has five new coaches this season, so there was extra importance on spring football this year at UCLA, the two Arizona schools and the two Oregon schools. (Mike Christy/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)

“We’ve got a real challenge this week. BYU is a well-coached team. It will be as large a team as we’ll face this year. This is going to be a large football team.”

— Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin

“We’re ready to go. These guys are ready to compete and they’ve worked hard in the off-season and made a statement.”

BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

Comment on this story

On Saturday, Sept. 8, BYU hosts California while Arizona visits Houston.

BYU SCHEDULE

  • Sept. 1 — at Arizona (8:45 p.m., ESPN)
  • Sept. 8 — California (8:15 p.m., ESPN2/U)
  • Sept. 15 — at Wisconsin (1:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN)
  • Sept. 22 — McNeese State (4 p.m., BYUtv)
  • Sept. 29 — at Washington (TBA)
  • Oct. 5 — Utah State (7 p.m., ESPN2)
  • Oct. 13 — Hawaii (TBA)
  • Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois (TBA)
  • Nov. 3 — at Boise State (TBA/ESPN Networks)
  • Nov. 10 — at UMass (Noon/TBA)
  • Nov. 17 — New Mexico State (TBA)
  • Nov. 24 — at Utah (TBA)

All times MDT

Jeff Call
Jeff Call Jeff Call has been a sportswriter for the Deseret News since 1997.
Add a comment