"CANADIAN MORMONS: History of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Canada," edited by Roy A. Prete and Carma T. Prete, BYU Religious Studies Center and Deseret Book, $39.99, 684 pages (nf)

“Canadian Mormons” tells how pioneers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped change the face of Canada while Canada transformed and strengthened their hearts. With hundreds of personal stories mixed into the historical Canadian timeline starting from the early 1800s, this book is a wonderful resource for anyone even remotely interested in history.

Provided by BYU Religious Studies Center Roy A. Prete and Carma T. Prete are the authors of “Canadian Mormons: History of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Canada.”

While serving as the president of the Cache Valley Stake in the 1880s, Charles Ora Card continually found it difficult to provide for his family because of anti-polygamy laws. On the brink of migrating to Mexico, he was advised by church President John Taylor to instead consider moving to Canada. He and his wife Zina were some of the first settlers in what would become Cardston, Alberta, Canada.

Many amazing and touching stories fill this volume, such as the decision where to headquarter the Canada Montreal Mission, to being led to other Latter-day Saints in far-off Inuvik to a vision instructing a young father to move to Winnipeg. “Canadian Mormons” is full of enriching, uplifting accounts that span almost 200 years and make what could be a dry historical tome instead read like a page-turning adventure novel.

The hundreds of mostly full-color photographs, timelines, tables and charts help tell the story of Canada and the church in ways that can delight any statistician. The geographical and demographic maps also show how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has grown in the country.

“Canadian Mormons” is full of amazing stories and well-researched information.

Canadian editors Roy A. and Carma T. Prete served as missionaries from 2013 to 2016 at the Family and Church History Headquarters Mission in Salt Lake City with the specific assignment to oversee the writing of “Canadian Mormons.”