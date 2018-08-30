SALT LAKE CITY — Two turnovers led to two quick scores and a 10-0 lead for Weber State over highly favored Utah.

That, not surprisingly, led to quite the reaction on social media.

Here's a sampling of the some of the tweets after the 10-0 start, with a mixture of Utah fans freaking out and Weber State/BYU fans having some fun with it:

THE Weber State University, Harvard of the West 10



Utah 0 — Zach Bloxham (@zblox) August 31, 2018

Wow, Utah offense looking bad — ^National Champion couch coach (@Brandt_Anderson) August 31, 2018

Kaden Jenks keeps a 2-yard option run for a Weber State touchdown



Weber State 10

Utah 0

5:14 - 1Q#WEBvsUTAH — WeberHQ 🏈 Brett Hein (@WeberHQ) August 31, 2018

The Utes need to stop sucking. Like now....#GoUtes — 2008 #HangTheBanner (@COSam2) August 31, 2018

That ball wasn’t tipped. Just a duck thrown by Tyler Huntley. Ball on the two yard line. Not a great start for the #Utes — Yawk Talk (@JacobCHatch) August 31, 2018

Former BYU player chimes in:

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Derik Stevenson (@derikstevenson) August 31, 2018

Former Utah lineman Kyle Gunther:

Tyler Huntley got his throwing arm hit on the interception. He needs to step up in the pocket faster to clear space for him to throw it. Slow start for the Utes but it gives the coaches something to scream at to wake the players up. #WEBvsUTAH — KYLE F GUNTHER (@GuntherESPN700) August 31, 2018

From national media types:

No, you ranked Utah higher than everyone else — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) August 31, 2018

Umm Utah? Hello... you know this game counts right? — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 31, 2018

It’s gonna be OK, Utes. Right? Right!?!

On the bright side, former Ute Nate Orchard just scored a touchdown for Cleveland.

Spida and Kuz in the house

Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers breakout stars Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma were spotted on the sidelines.