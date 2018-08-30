SALT LAKE CITY — Two turnovers led to two quick scores and a 10-0 lead for Weber State over highly favored Utah.
Here's a sampling of the some of the tweets after the 10-0 start, with a mixture of Utah fans freaking out and Weber State/BYU fans having some fun with it:
Former BYU player chimes in:
Former Utah lineman Kyle Gunther:
From national media types:
It’s gonna be OK, Utes. Right? Right!?!
On the bright side, former Ute Nate Orchard just scored a touchdown for Cleveland.
Spida and Kuz in the house
Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers breakout stars Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma were spotted on the sidelines.