Utah Utes cheerleader Hailie Cummings laughs with Weber State Wildcats cheerleader Millie Hevlius prior to the game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Two turnovers led to two quick scores and a 10-0 lead for Weber State over highly favored Utah.

That, not surprisingly, led to quite the reaction on social media.

Here's a sampling of the some of the tweets after the 10-0 start, with a mixture of Utah fans freaking out and Weber State/BYU fans having some fun with it:

Former BYU player chimes in:

Former Utah lineman Kyle Gunther:

From national media types:

It’s gonna be OK, Utes. Right? Right!?!

On the bright side, former Ute Nate Orchard just scored a touchdown for Cleveland.

Spida and Kuz in the house

Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers breakout stars Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma were spotted on the sidelines.

