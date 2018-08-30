Dick Harmon: On this episode of Cougar Insiders podcast we're going to do our predictions. We're going to give you our prognostications not only on the season, but on this big game against Arizona and BYU on the road in Tucson. We're going to talk about the quarterback situation, that decision and break that down for you. We’ll give you a little bit of recruiting news. And then we're going to talk about a couple of other things, including possibly NCAA sanctions on BYU in October or November. And we're going to ask the question, will Kalani Sitake keep his job if he wins only four games? All on this episode of Cougar Insiders podcast.

Welcome to the Cougar Insiders podcast. We're coming to you from Thanksgiving Point, a beautiful golf course here at the Point of the Mountain. And with me is Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney. We've worked for the Deseret News and we've been doing this quite a while, and it's a lot of fun to be with you guys. This week we're going to talk right off the bat about quarterbacks. There was a decision made, it came out a little bit unexpectedly on a Friday afternoon. That's kind of when in Washington, D.C., they announced things on Friday afternoon. And they just pop it out. What was it about 5:00, 5:30?

Jeff Call: After 5, yeah.

Brandon Gurney: As I was driving to the East-Bingham game. I didn't believe it came over the radio, I’m like what? It's coming now?

DH: So then everybody has to kind of go back to work. So we did that. But we had an opportunity to talk to Kalani Sitake on Monday. And also Tanner Mangum. And I got the feeling and just hearing them talk, Jeff Call, that this — they kind of take a — I don't want to use the word reverent, but there was kind of a somber, respectful feeling about talking about this position; and the decision made and why they made it the way they did, and giving credit to Tanner for what he's been through. I think the tone that was set was kind of remarkable.

JC: Yeah, I think if you look back at the last several months, I think Tanner's the guy that they were hoping would step forward, because he has the experience, because of what he's accomplished at BYU, because of the things he's had to do. I think they want to give him every opportunity to earn that starting job. And apparently he's done that. And so you know, he's in a position now where I think he's much different from where he was last year. He had to fight for his job, he had to earn it. I think he's really grateful for this opportunity. And I think he's excited to go show what he can do, and to kind of redeem himself from last year. I mean, he admitted yesterday that last year wasn't a very good performance by him. And he's been through a lot, I mean, that Achilles injury is pretty brutal, takes a lot to come back from that. So now he's in a different situation. He's a senior, and I think he's hungry and ready to go.

DH: Jeff, do you think they knew about what they were going to do and how they were going to do it a week or so before? Or did this go right down to the wire last week? Because it seems like there were indications that it would be Tanner, the way that they were coming out, the way they were playing, who got the first reps and things like that. And then the answers that we got were like, you know, we're not going to say to you guys, but we know what we're doing. We kind of have an idea what we're doing.

JC: Yeah, I think the last week or so of camp, I think if you went to practice, you listened to the interviews and talked to people, that's the sense you got, that it was Tanner's job, but they're just kind of waiting. And then of course, Kalani said yesterday that they wanted to make sure they got to that final scrimmage last Thursday, which they did. And then Friday morning Tanner got that phone call from Aaron Roderick telling him you're the man and go from there. So. …

DH: Brandon Gurney, do you think one of the things that they wanted to do with this quarterback situation is to put Tanner Mangum in a situation where he was pressed, he was challenged, he had to really be motivated to show that he cared about this enough, that he was going to do X, Y & Z? Because it seems the way it played out, bringing in a freshman, giving him a lot of respect, letting people see what he could do, talking about him, praising him, giving him open media attention, which has hasn't been happening to a lot of freshmen for a long, long time. But do you think they were pressing Tanner's buttons for the past four months?

BG: Absolutely. And I don't think they really had to stage that or manufacture that, I just think Zach Wilson is good. He's a guy that changed his commitment from Boise State, a guy that they really wanted and he's really pushed Tanner. I think where Tanner's probably separated himself was this last week where they started to install everything, where he's seeing the full breadth of the defense. He's seeing everything. He's making real actual game calls, it’s not just throwing the football, it's managing and all that. I think that's where he really separated himself from Zach Wilson, which is what you'd expect from a senior quarterback, and I think it's potentially a great story, everything Tanner's been through, how big of a recruit he was, to start off like he did and then just kind of take a nosedive where he's not even a factor. I mean, go back to spring, did we ever even think he'd be a factor? Did people really think that Tanner Mangum could feasibly be the starting quarterback? I really questioned that and when I heard when they just presented themselves as kind of the front-runner, I go maybe that's just stage and all that. But overcome that and push through that and all that and the rise for a senior year is a great story in the making. And I'm hoping Tanner finishes strong — he's a nice kid who's been through a lot, and we'll see how it works out.

DH: Well one thing we noticed in practice last Friday and when we last saw availability it looked like he was taking charge, he was using kind of a speed-up offense in the two-minute drill and calling people on the line of scrimmage, trying to be more of a presence in the huddle, all those kind of things. Showing leadership, trying to try to shake off the things that made him a little cross-eyed, a little hesitant last year, and to show the coaches — no, I'm going to take charge this time, and look at me, this is what I'm doing. We have a soundbite, a little piece of audio, from one of his receivers that he's been really close to — this is Micah Simon:

JC: What was your reaction when you found out Tanner would be the starter?

Micah Simon: I was excited. You know, if it was him, if it was Zach — I knew we could win with both those guys and, you know, it didn't matter who it was, we're gonna have to rally behind them and be behind them and yeah, I'm just ready to get going this week, you know, finally game week’s finally here. It's been a long time coming. Go back to January — we're doing up-downs in the snow — you know, to now it's been a long journey, but it's been great.

JC: What have you seen out of Tanner during fall camp? What’s kind of stood out about him to you?

MS: You know, first off just coming back and fighting back from his injury. You know the Achilles is never, was never an easy thing to come back from. The way he took it and his positive mindset and positive attitude day in and day out was really great to see, you know, guys seeing him being positive, going through what he was going through just kind of made everybody have a positive attitude. That was great to see. And then, they had to change it to change his body, pushing himself to learn the playbook, and to be ready to go, you know, for fall camp, being limited in spring with his reps in spring, and all those things together combined just showed, you know, his willingness to be a leader for us and to be, you know, a senior leader for us. Yeah, I'm excited to get to catch passes from him one more year.

DH: You know, it's interesting as you get on the internet and you talk about things and there's a certain kind of a mindset I think that exists on some of the message boards, it's kind of "the sky is falling," "woe is me." …

BG: No one does this as well as BYU fans. It’s us against the world, everyone hates us.

DH: And they're in the thick of it. They've been in the thick of it ever since the middle of last season. It's almost like it's been a funeral procession that has not ended because there's been red lights on the highway. But there was a guy that I think posted the following thing: This may be the least talented BYU team in 30 years. Jeff Call, what do you make of that?

BG: Well he said maybe.

JC: He qualified it there a little bit, but I don't know. To me, I just think that's what we're talking about is, you know, going to the extreme here, I mean I'm not going to say this BYU team is a great team, but they've got talent out there and they've got some, as you look at it I think they have some future NFL guys on this roster and it's a matter of them putting it together. But to say it's the worst in 30 years, I don't buy that.

DH: To point out one position, you look at the tight end position — you know Dennis Pitta was a walk-on on this team. He didn't have any gobs of stars behind his name when he came out of California. Moorpark I think it was, right? But you know, he ended up being one of the best tight ends, an NFL product and I’ve got the feeling that this team has some tight ends that will be playing on Sundays in the NFL.

JC: Yeah, we've seen and talked about this about every week that we've done this podcast — is that Matt Bushman, Dallin Holker, Moroni Laulu-Pututau — I mean, they've got some guys on there that can make plays. Now of course, you wonder if Moroni can stay healthy, what his — you know, we haven't really seen much of him. Hopefully, he's a guy that can contribute. But if you have those three guys, I could see a scenario where all three of those guys are on the field at the same time and trying to make plays that way, causing mismatches on the field, and I'm looking forward to seeing how that actually plays out.

DH: Brandon Gurney, you kind of come from this world of the internet, where people are lurking and they speak of things in an anonymous manner without their names and they make statements, and they can make any kind of statement, they can declare anything that they want.

BG: The hottest takes you'll ever want to hear.

DH: They’re entertaining and they're good and a lot of them are intelligent and I'm not knocking on them because a lot of people on Twitter and things are very gifted. But I look at this offensive line, I see 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6 guys, 300 pounds that seem to move pretty well. They're bulked up, they're strong, they're being coached by some pretty good coaches. Is the talent level there the worst in 30 years?

BG: Well, my first responses was this guy, did he just sleep through the 2003 season? I mean there was not a lot of talent on that team, but especially skill positions — you look at that receiving corps and all that, led by Chris Hale. He was the guy leading them and, with all due respect, obviously, but I don't know. It's not a phenomenally talented team, there's not a lot of guys you can point to especially at the skill positions. I think that's kind of where they're lacking, especially at the wideout position. There's not really that alpha guy, that Cody Hoffman and that Austin Collie type, and I think that's what most fans gravitate toward — they're not looking at the D-line or the offensive line, they're looking at the skill positions. They’re comparing against Jamaal Williams or comparing guys to Dennis Pitta, like you just said. I think what's significant is that Matt Bushman isn't the stated starter at tight end. He’s got oars around him. I think Bushman is going to be good this year, but that just speaks more to the quality of depth behind him. Dallin Holker’s been one of the best stories of fall camp. How many times has Kalani not been asked about him, responded when he was asked, just brought him up out of the blue? He's done that I think at least three times during interviews this fall. I think that’s significant.

DH: Well, I think you guys were all there when Chad Lewis was in a hurry leaving the field and, you know, you have to remember that Matt Bushman is his son-in-law. But as he was leaving the field he yelled back at the reporters, take a look and remember this number. What was it, 87? 86? Remember this guy, you're going to see him on Sundays. And he was talking about Dallin Holker. Yeah, well, big game coming up. We're going to break this down for you. Khalil Tate. JJ Taylor. A coach, Kevin Sumlin, that took Texas A&M to great heights, brought us Johnny Manziel, "Johnny Football." Jeff Call, this is not an easy opener for BYU.

JC: No, this could be a recipe for something very scary for BYU in this opener. I mean, to get a quarterback like that, as dynamic as he is, a guy that can make plays, who can extend plays, in a scheme under Kevin Sumlin, like you said that Johnny Manziel kind of made famous. The big storyline in this game could be the BYU defense. How do they respond? How do they deal with this guy who is so dynamic? And I think that, you know, it's a tough task. And I think Ilaisa Tuiaki, the defensive coordinator, and the rest of the staff, they've been looking at film for a long time, they've had time to prepare, but when it comes right down to it it's, I mean, they basically have two new outside linebackers — guys that have been in the program but playing kind of new positions for the most part, and their responsibility is to contain Khalil Tate, and it's going to be difficult.

DH: You know, last year Tate did not play against the University of Utah. He played, I think, in the next game against Colorado and just blew up. And he had four games where he really blew up, but then things kind of caught up with him a little bit — he had a great game against USC, so we know he's a very good athletic, fast, powerful runner — he’s shown that on tape. He's an adequate passer; they want to make into a better passer. But what are we to make of him not having some very good games once people caught on to him and he wasn't such a surprise?

BG: Maybe it was just the quality of opponent and teams just knowing how to scheme better for him. And when you come back to scheme — say what you want about Bronco Mendenhall, he knew how to defend these running quarterbacks. The gap discipline for BYU was very, very good in that 3-4 system. What they're doing with the 4-3, and Jeff brought this out, with the outside linebackers — it's an aggressive defense. And when you're talking gap discipline from Sione Takitaki and Zayne Anderson, it kind of has to be developed over time. And with those guys starting out, that's a worry point. That to me, that's a big worry. I mean, this Khalil Tate, from what I've seen, he's basically Taysom Hill 2.0. He's kind of the same athlete

DH: And like the Louisville quarterback (Lamar Jackson).

BG: Yeah, big worry. It's a big, big worry heading into that first game of the season, where you're starting two new outside linebackers, largely new safeties, as well, and it's going to be a tremendous thing to defend this guy. I’d feel a lot more accountable with a Bronco Mendenhall-coached defense, rather than a defense that is still kind of developing into what they ultimately want to be, which is that high pressure, man-press system. Which I don't know is going to work very well against defending Khalil Tate, but we'll see how that works out.

DH: On the other hand, Jeff Call, Arizona has got to face an offense that they really know nothing about. They have no film of the quarterbacks running this offense, they have no film of the tight ends, they're going to be doing what they've been asked to do, or the receivers, and there's about three or four of them that have never been on BYU film before, including Dylan Collie. But don't you think that BYU might be able to, and is capable of, throwing a few surprises their way?

JC: Oh, certainly. And I think that's one of the reasons why we've been so limited in what we can see from practice. So I guarantee they have a lot of things up their sleeve. I would be willing to bet that Arizona's staff has spent a lot of time looking at Utah's film when Aaron Roderick was there at Utah, LSU, obviously Auburn, I think they've gone back and probably looked back at a ton of film from where Jeff Grimes, offensive coordinator, has been. Aaron Roderick at Utah, like I said, and that's basically all they can really go off. And they can look at Tanner, they can look at Zach from high school. But that's a lot of homework. And they've got to be kind of just guessing and wondering what they're actually going to see. Like the rest of us.

DH: Jeff Call, I had an opportunity to talk to the Cougar Quorum that meets down at the Sizzler in Orem, and some of you might have had that opportunity, but I was sitting there and the guy across from me was talking about BYU possibly being given some sanctions as a university, because of the basketball program, for what happened with Nick Emery. And he said this may not be very big, it could be a slap on the wrist, or it could be something. But then within a few hours you're on campus listening to Tom Holmoe and he actually brought this up to the audience. Could you break that down for us, and anything else that Tom said?

JC: Yeah, so Tom basically, in these Education Week forums he kind of opens up for Q&A and he says it's fair game, you can ask him whatever he wants, and someone there asked him about the Nick Emery situation — terms of the sanctions, if it was gonna affect not just Nick but the entire program, and Tom said, yes there's a possibility. He said within the next couple months — this investigation is still going on — within the next couple months something could come down and again, like you said, we don't know. And he didn't let on to what it could be or what those sanctions could be, but it was kind of an eye-opening moment for him to say that. Because there's things, apparently the NCAA is investigating that we don't know about. There are things that have kind of been kept under wraps and those are still going through that process, so it'll be interesting to see what happens.

DH: You said they might come at them, Brandon Gurney, as a situation where they lack institutional control on knowing what he was doing, whose car he was driving, activities that are doing and said you guys should have known. What have we seen in the past from the NCAA when they've handed out some kind of penalty or probation or something like that — it could be anything from just probation, hey watch it, or it could be that they're going to lose something.

BG: I'm really surprised that it is still ongoing because I thought BYU was very forthcoming. I thought the suspension was pretty harsh, when BYU’s been so forthcoming. So I was really surprised to hear that, to be honest with you, and it's really tough to know what the NCAA is going to do. They typically do the wrong thing, in my opinion, in a lot of instances, they don't do enough. But it seems in this case, and again I have no idea what they've uncovered and what more there is to it besides going to "Harry Potter" land and driving a — what is it, a Volkswagen Jetta? Is that what they got? That’s what we know, but it’s a scary thing.

DH: Generally what they've done is they've restricted the amount of recruiting days that maybe you might be able to go out. They maybe restricted how many coaches could go out. They could say that X, Y & Z cannot recruit off campus for a period of whatever. And, you know, things like that, or they could say you're on probation. We're gonna watch this very carefully. So we'll have to look for that. Brandon Gurney, recruiting. You’ve had an opportunity to see some high school football — give us a breakdown on what you saw. And then BYU again, it looks like, has got a commitment from a basketball player that's within 20 minutes of their campus.

BG: Yeah, I think I talked about him last week, but Michael Daley’s really, really good for Lone Peak. He's a guy that's gonna be overlooked because he's a total BYU guy. A lot of these guys are. And he's from Lone Peak — double whammy, right. But he's good. I’ve seen him two weeks in a row now. He's a difference-maker. He's a guy that gets the quarterback against two quality teams in Herriman and Skyridge. I think BYU’s got a really good defensive end here, a guy that can rush the quarterback, which is something lacking in this program. With the basketball commits, it's interesting. You look at what BYU has recruited over the last three or four years and they're needle-movers. They’re guys that are nationally talked about and all that, and usually when I watch these kids, college players they jump out at you. I mean, I don't know if I'm the best evaluator, but I think it's pretty obvious when you see enough of a kid. I've watched enough basketball — when BYU offers these kids I mean, with all due respect to Casey Brown, he was a nice player, I have to think back I'm like, Oh yeah, I've seen that kid play, Oh yeah, he's OK. Yeah. Yeah. He's a solid player. He's a nice player but what's happening is BYU fans every year since Jimmer Fredette it's been kind of the same year. It's been status quo, it's been what it is, you know, and you're playing in a conference where as one big conference and the one team is a top 10 team in the program. How are you going supersede that? And BYU talks about how they want to be an NCAA tournament team, all that, they want to advance beyond that. And to do that they're going to have to beat Gonzaga. As long as they’re in the West Coast Conference that's got to happen. Are these guys the guys that are going to get you there? That's — it kind of makes you question it. Nice kid from Timpview. A kid down the street from Pleasant Grove. Yeah, they're fine, they're good players. But to me, that just screams out status quo, these guys are going to maintain status quo instead of move the program into a different direction. That's kind of hard to make that argument with this type of recruit, with all due respect to both of them, because they are good solid players.

DH: Jeff, is BYU playing it safe with these recruits, getting people that they know will be able to do the classwork, toe the line with the Honor Code and not give them any problem. Are they playing safe right now?

JC: Well, you know, we just talked about Tom Holmoe, that Q-and-A. One of the things that came up was the international players. And what Tom said was, this is talking about all sports, not just basketball or just football, but their No. 1 priority, and we know this, but he emphasized that No. 1 priority is go after the best LDS kids out there. And that is where BYU’s bread and butter is. They've got to go after the LDS kids and get those and lock those down. If they're able to get all the best LDS kids, I mean, this program, there's no limit to what they can do because we've seen so many of these guys excel and become great players at other schools. So that's the priority. So I think that's what BYU’s trying to do is trying to lock down the best LDS kids they can and then of course, supplement that with other kids that aren't LDS but can live the standards and things like that. So yeah, I think that's kind of what we're looking at — focus on those guys and get them on campus. Now whether that's the right guys, it's hard to know until they actually start playing.

DH: OK, it's prediction time. We're going to ask you guys to put your name on the line, make a statement. Be bold. Be creative. I'm going to ask you a question. You guys give me a prediction, then I'll give you mine, and we’ll go to another category. Last year, BYU scored one of the worst totals in points in the least 40 years, and that was 222 points. That was about 17 points a game. What's your prediction for this year in how many points they'll score during the season and how much per-game average? We’ll go with you first, Jeff

JC: I'm going to say they’ll average about 20 points a game. I just kind of pulled that number out of the air, but they will be better, but you have to remember the schedule. I mean they're playing — Wisconsin, Washington — it's gonna be tough. That season-opener — I went back and looked at the last five times BYU opened a season with the new coordinator, new offense, and the average since 2005, 12 points a game in the opener. So based on that, I'm going to say you know I think they'll get kind of better during the year, I'm gonna say around 20 points a game.

DH: That's pretty conservative, but you backed it up, you've explained why. And this schedule is tough. Brandon Gurney

BG: I think they're going to be able to back-end a lot of points to raise the average so I'm going to go a little bit higher than Jeff. I'm going to go 23 to 24 points a game. I have a lot of confidence in this offensive staff. It’s not the kind of staff that’s kind of learning on the go — I think they have a vision in mind, I think they're experienced, I think they're going to bring out a lot of production from this group that wasn't there last year, and I think initially it might be a struggle, but I think by the end of the year you're going to see a lot of points. You're going to see 30 or more points against these lesser opponents like you didn't see last year. You're going to see that against UMass and some of these other back-end teams that they schedule. Hawaii and all that. Where they're putting forth a point total that they should, so I think they're going to be able to raise that significantly during the last half of the season to average close to 25 points a game.

DH: I'm gonna be a little bit more optimistic for that very same reason, but I think they're going to throttle a couple of these teams that they're supposed to win and they're expected to win. I think we're going to put up 40, 42, 45 maybe even 50 on some of them while some of the others it's going to be a 16-point production, 12 if they're lucky, maybe 9, 10 — you know there'll be some — it'll be tough to go to Wisconsin, it will be tough to go to Washington and say you're going to score 30 points, but I'm gonna say 26 points a game. What's the record in September, Jeff Call?

JC: I'm going to go 2-3.

BG: Aw, that was my pick, Jeff. Yeah I'm going 2-3. The wins come exactly against who you think they will. They'd better at least. That Cal game’s so big.

DH: I agree. I'll go 2-3.

OK, upset. Are they going to have an upset this year? One of those 60-40 games that they're not expected to win? A lot of them are on the road, tough to do that, Jeff, but it's been done before. We've been on the road where they’ve beaten, you know, a team like Michigan State. We've been on the road where they beaten other teams that they weren't expected to do but they have. We've been up at Boise State where nobody ever wins and they've come within a hair right at the goal line several times and a kicked field goal from upsetting the Broncos on their home field. But will there be an upset and if so, who will be?

JC: Well, if you look at, you know, the Power 5 conference games on the schedule. And we've already talked a little bit about Arizona, how tough that game is going to be. I think those road games, I'm not talking about the Cal game, I’m talking about the road games, to pull an upset I think probably the best shot at an upset in those games is probably Arizona. I mean, it's hard to imagine BYU going to Madison, (Wisconsin), or Seattle or Boise or even Salt Lake and pulling off a win if you're realistic about it. But Arizona, you know they're not at that level of those teams. At least we don't think so. And so that would be something big for BYU if they come out of the chute and pull an upset down there in Tucson in the desert. That would be an amazing thing. Not predicting that, but I'm saying that's the best shot they've got, I think.

BG: I think Jeff Call cheated and looked at my notes coming in, or I looked at his — that’s probably more accurate — but I agree it's Arizona. I think coming out, and I'm not predicting it will be an upset, but I think if you're going to get a team — I think BYU’s done a really good job preparing so that they can hit the ground running, and even last year you look at the opening games they weren't that bad. They were kind of in it to start the season. I think that's going to largely continue, I think they're going to be in this Arizona game. I don't know they're gonna win the game, but I think it's a gettable game. You look at the team, there's just some impossible games. I mean Wisconsin, Washington, really? Wow that's tough. I think Boise State's really tough, I think Utah is going to be extremely tough, so just process of elimination, I think it's Arizona.

DH: I'm going to go on a limb, be bold, I'm gonna say Boise State. They go up there and get a close game and they win it at the end. Jeff Call, how many games will this BYU team win, including a bowl game if they go to a bowl game? Well, let's say regular season. Let's say regular season. How many do they win?

JC: Well this isn't exactly going out on a limb but I'm going to say six. I think BYU’s gonna win two games in September, two games in October, two games in November. Give them six games, get them bowl eligible. They get that sixth win, they will go to a bowl game and have a chance to win seven.

BG: I waffle between 6-6 and 5-7. I just look at the basis of what they're working with. And I think that's often ignored. You look at how bad BYU was last season — to turn it around that much to where they’re bowl eligible? You're taking a 3-9 team that really wasn't in — those nine losses they really weren't even close to turning it around. It was just a team that was very down and just turning that around to be a bowl-eligible team. I can see anywhere from 5-7 to 7-5. Beyond 7-5 I think you're just being unrealistic, to be honest with you. But yeah, again, I agree with Jeff Call, how boring is that. And I think largely everyone's going to agree that 6-6 is kind of where this team's at on where the expectation should be.

DH: I'm thinking anywhere from five to six. But I really think that this team will surprise people, that the adjustments that they made, the hires that they made will make a difference. And I'm going to say seven with that upset at Boise State.

BG: Yeah, next time can you go to me first so Jeff mirrors my answer instead?

DH: OK, I'll go to you first right now. Will Tanner Mangum, BYU starting quarterback against Arizona, of course he is. But will he be the starting quarterback at the very end of the season?

BG: This is such a tough question. In this day and age? No, I'm just kidding. But I'm going to say no, just because of the way college football's been going. With what we've seen. It's really hard for a guy to stay healthy throughout the year. And with Zach Wilson being as good as he is. I think it will be a very good sign if Tanner Mangum’s starting that final game, but to expect that — I kind of think we're going to see Zach Wilson sometime this year. I hope that's not the case. Because I'm cheering for Tanner. I think he's a tremendous story. I think he could really help out, but with what I've seen, with what college football is and the quality of opponent, to ask a starting quarterback to stay healthy throughout the year. It's going to be a tough task. I think we're gonna see Zach Wilson by the end of the year.

DH: I was looking for a yes or no answer. But that's good.

JC: Well, you know, if you look at BYU during the independence period, the last eight years they've never gone through, other than 2013 with Taysom Hill, they haven't gone through a whole season with one quarterback. They've gone through two, sometimes three. And I think that's going to hold the form. I think we're going to see that again, either due to injury or ineffectiveness or something. I think we're going to see a couple different starters, who knows maybe three, maybe they go down to the third string if things get tight and dicey. So yeah, to answer your question, yes. I don't think Tanner will be the starter in that last game.

DH: Most recently I think it's been 4½ games BYU’s quarterback has been out in the last few years. You've seen it with Riley Nelson, you've seen it on the way down, and for a lot of different reasons they've been hit — the offensive line has struggled at times to protect these guys, we’ve seen them take awful hits. Riley Nelson had a broken back, broken rib, and he had to sit down and we've seen what happened to Taysom Hill — four season-ending injuries. A lot of that was not anybody's fault, but him just being aggressive. But four season-ending injuries for Taysom Hill who now is really lighting things up in the NFL. Really quickly, let's get on with this. Predict the score of this game. Arizona-BYU. Jeff.

JC: I'm going to say Arizona 27, BYU 14.

BG: I think it's gonna be higher scoring. I think Arizona 35, BYU 27.

DH: I’ve got it Arizona 34, BYU 28. If Kalani wins just five games. Four or five games, is his job in jeopardy, Jeff?

JC: I think it depends on how the team looks. I mean, we talked about this last year. They weren't competitive. I mean, there's so many games where they knew from the opening kickoff they had no shot. And they just played that way. If you can see incremental progress, if you can see this thing is going the right direction. I think they’ll be fine. I think Jeff Grimes is trying to build something here. If you can point to success, that they're moving the right direction offensively and things yeah, I think he can.

BG: I think what's interesting is the way BYU presented the program during media day. We're in a rebuilding stage, and Tom Holmoe came out said that right out. And I think viewing it in that light, I think Jeff's right on the money, where they're going to be patient. They want to see people — I think the biggest factor's just keeping a clean program where these guys you're not hearing about suspensions. You're not seeing a guy chewing out his RA on camera and all that. They hate that kind of stuff. I think if they stay clean and all that and they prove competitive, I think they're going to give Kalani a big rope.

DH: I'll agree with you. Also, he's got a couple of years on his contract. I don't see them buying that out. If there's progress and they're competitive and they look like the program's moving forward, they'll support him, and given what they had — they did that last December when they gave him money to replace a lot of coaches and pay them more money and they're still paying Ty Detmer until December. The most anticipated exciting aspect of this football team. Brandon Gurney, we're going to go to you first. But first of all, I'm gonna cheat and go ahead of you. I think it's the tight ends. I think the use of the tight ends, the multi use of the tight ends. To put him in motion, Dallin Holker, a freshman. Matt Bushman being pushed by him. The return of Moroni Laulu-Pututau. Mean what could be done. Bringing these offensive linemen to stack it like a Stanford-type thing. I think the tight end and the use of the tight ends may be the most exciting thing that I'm looking forward to seeing how it develops.

BG: On the defensive side, I think the linebacker group has the ability to be really good. I think Zayne Anderson has a lot of upward mobility, can make where he can kind of mirror what we saw from Fred Warner. I think he has that type of athleticism, and that's a lot to put on a kid just because Fred Warner was so good. I think he can be a really good player, and I think Sione Takitaki’s flat out one of the most talented defensive players we've seen in this program for a long time. And I think with the right coaching in the right position, I think he can be a revelation of that other outside linebacker spot. And I think Butch Pau'u, if he just returned to the form he showed as a sophomore, that's going to be a big thing. And I think he is and maybe even improve upon that product. I think at the end of the year we can say this is one of the better linebacking corps we've seen at BYU. I think this group has that talent.

DH: I agree, I think Zayne Anderson is going to be tremendous. Jeff Call?

JC: I'm going to go to the quarterback position again because to me it's really intriguing. I'm really intrigued to see how much Tanner has changed, how much he can adapt to this offense, and on the other side, Zach Wilson. I mean, I don't know if I've seen, I mean BYU’s had a lot of great quarterbacks, of course, but Zach Wilson to be as young as he is and have as much poise and confidence as he has, I'm really curious to see — we're going to see him at some point this year. Because, especially with this new redshirt rule, where a guy can play four games and not lose any eligibility, we're going to see him at some point, obviously, and I'm just really intrigued and, you know, interested to see how he does in a game situation at this level of competition.

You've been listening to Cougar Insiders podcast. I'm Dick Harmon, along with Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney.