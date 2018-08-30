LIBERTY, Weber County — A new fire that ignited Thursday has prompted the evacuation of Powder Mountain resort and forced the cancellation of a bike race, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed Avon Fire, was burning an estimated 150 acres late Thursday afternoon.

Weber County officials said the mountain was evacuated "as a precaution."

According to Powder Mountain officials, the final race of the Paper Airplane MTB Series of bike races was canceled because traffic up the mountain on state Route 158 was halted while firefighters battle the blaze.

An evacuation center is being set up at in Eden, Weber County, at Snowcrest Junior High School, 2755 North Highway 162.

Pineview Reservoir is also closed to users so that fire crews can draw water from it, county officials said.