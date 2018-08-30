CEDAR CITY — Some prairie dogs in southern Utah are sporting a new piece of jewelry thanks to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

On Wednesday, biologists with the division captured prairie dogs, gave them a quick health checkup and then fitted them with GPS collars that will provide continual data about the animals and their locations.

The biologists hope the collars will give them insights into the prairie dogs' behavior. They'll then use the data to improve management efforts.

"The idea is to move them out of areas where they are causing conflict with humans," said Adam Kavalunas, a prairie dog biologist with the division. "We will take them far out on public land so they can have space to roam."

The critters, listed as an endangered species since the 1970s, have been thriving in parts of Cedar City in recent years, preventing some developers from building on properties where the prairie dogs live.

According to the division, the biologists will be trapping and relocating Utah prairie dogs in the area throughout the month of September.

"Some of these animals are coming from agricultural fields or from subdivisions, and we're trying to reduce the impact prairie dogs are having with the community," said Jessica Van Woeart, Utah prairie dog management biologist with the division.