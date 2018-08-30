Utah State soccer (0-2-0) returns to the road this weekend, opening a two-match slate at Loyola Maryland (1-3-0) on Friday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. MT.

Friday’s match will be available to stream online through the Patriot League Network, while live stats will also be provided.

Loyola Maryland welcomes the Aggies to Baltimore with a 1-3-0 record, as the Greyhounds picked up their first win of the season last weekend in a 1-0 victory over Saint Francis. Senior defender Mia Sardella scored the sole goal of the Greyhounds’ season, turning a corner kick into the net in the 17th minute of the match against Saint Francis. Senior Sumer Rahe has played the entirety of the season in the net, tallying 18 saves. Loyola Maryland returns all but one starter and 16 total letterwinners to the pitch from a season ago, when the team went 3-13-1 overall in 2017, including a 0-8-1 record in Patriot League play. Naomi Neiburger is in her fifth season as the head coach at Loyola Maryland, where she has an overall record of 23-40-11. Friday will mark the first-ever match between Utah State and the Greyhounds.

Utah State enters Friday's match with a 0-2 record after falling to Sam Houston State (2-0) and Minnesota (2-1) last weekend. Freshman forward Sara Noel scored the Aggies' only goal of the season against the Gophers. Senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire has played the majority of time in the net, tallying eight saves and allowing two goals.