A pair of schools head into Week 3 with their best starts in several years. Payson last began 2-0 in 2006 when the Lions started 3-0. Ogden hasn’t opened the season 2-0 since 2009 when the Tigers won their first five games.

Ridgeline won its season opener two weeks ago for the first time in its three-year history and followed up with an encore victory last week. American Leadership has tied its school-best 2-0 start also enjoyed in 2013 and 2015.

Milestone games

East tries to become the 23rd school to score in at least 100 consecutive games. The Leopards were last shut out in 2010. Among coaches, Robbie Gunter seeks his 50th win at Box Elder. Ray Hosner coaches his 200th contest at Pine View. John Lambourne, currently at Bingham, directs his 100th game, including 55 at Hunter.

Undefeated/winless

Entering the third week of the season, 26 teams remain unbeaten, and three contests pit undefeated squads, all with 2-0 records, against each other: Grantsville at Manti, North Sevier at Millard and Ogden at Logan.

Two more games match four of the remaining 26 winless teams: Enterprise at North Summit and Union at Uintah.

Winning streaks

Five teams that haven’t lost since last season lead the state with the longest current winning streaks. South Summit has won 14 in a row, Milford has taken nine straight, Juan Diego, five. Logan and Timpanogos enjoy three-game winning streaks.

First-year coaches

Just two of the 17 coaches who are new to their school remain undefeated after two weeks: Travis Van Leeuwen (Logan) and Jason Hitchens (Richfield).

Rivalry games

Union visits Uintah in their 78th encounter since 1951; Union leads the rivalry, which was interrupted in 1969, ’70 and ’72, by a 40-36-1 margin. South Summit hosts Park City in the 77th matchup between these Summit County schools; SS owns a 41-33-2 series advantage since 1913.

American Fork entertains Lehi in the 73rd contest since 1927 between these schools. AF dominates the series 49-19-4. Ogden plays Logan at Utah State in their 71st meeting since 1920. Logan controls this series, 40-26-4.

First-time matchups (8)

Murray at Farmington

Desert Hills vs. Kealakehe (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii)

Lone Peak at Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)

Orem vs. Canyon Springs (North Las Vegas, Nev.)

Ridgeline vs. Highland (Idaho) at Idaho St.

Salem Hills at Fremont

Snow Canyon at Shadow Mountain (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Timpview vs. Wayne Hills (Wayne, N.J.)

It’s been a while

Bear River and Bonneville last met in 1976; Bonneville leads the series 13-2. Pine View and Hunter clash for the first time since 2002; PV is 2-0 against Hunter. Hurricane and Juab also last battled in 2002; Hurricane holds a 6-2 series lead.

Career numbers

A couple of Orem players have improved their positions among the top-20 in several career categories. Quarterback Cooper Legas ranks 14th in total offense with 7,931 yards. His favorite receiver Puka Nacua is seventh in receiving yards with 3,054 (the record is 4,545). He needs 43 more yards to secure fifth place all-time. Nacua also ranks seventh in touchdown receptions with 37, two shy of fifth place (the record is 45). He’s 14th in receptions with 162.

Safeties first

West Jordan scored three safeties last week in its 48-26 win over Kearns. That ties the Jaguars with Clearfield (2006), Enterprise (2005) and Juab (1995) as the only teams to record three safeties in a game.