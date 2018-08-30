SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has determined an Adult Probation and Parole officer who fired a shot at a vehicle in February will not face criminal charges.

However, Gill did not make a decision on whether the shooting was legally justified, citing a recent change in Utah law that he says created an unintentional loophole preventing him from making determinations involving "near miss" situations.

On Feb. 12, two parole agents responded to a business burglary at 715 S. 900 West. Agent Daniel Hampton arrived and positioned his car behind the vehicle of one of the burglars, according to a statement by Gill. When one of the suspects started to drive away, he collided with Hampton's car.

Hampton responded by firing one round through the car's rear wheel rim, Gill said. No one was injured.

West Valley police conducted an independent officer-involved shooting investigation and turned the results of their findings over to Gill for review.

Hampton, however, declined to be interviewed as part of that investigation, which Gill said is his right.

"As such, it remains unclear whether the weapon discharge was intended for the vehicle, or for the driver, or indeed whether it was intentional at all," Gill wrote in a letter to West Valley Police Chief Colleen Jacobs.

But while screening the case, Gill said his office discovered an unintentional loophole in the officer-involved shooting statute, which was changed by state lawmakers in 2016.

"Based on the explicit language of the current OICI (officer involved critical incident) statute, we conclude the D.A.'s office is not statutorily authorized to determine whether agent Hampton's Feb. 12 use of deadly force was 'justified' under Utah law," Gill said.

The change in the law, he said, created a very specific definition for officer-involved shooting reviews. He said the current law states that a person actually has to be shot by police in order for the district attorney to review it.

Because no one was injured in this case, Gill says he believes his office cannot get involved.

"Specifically, the law limits the mandated independent review of an officer-involved critical incident to only those situations where a private citizen is actually injured by an officer’s actions; in other words, 'near misses' or shootings resulting only in property damage are shielded from compulsory outside review," Gill said in a prepared statement.

Gill said the objective of the law was for officer-involved shootings to be as transparent as possible.

“The public demands transparency when considering the actions of police officers who discharge weapons at or toward private citizens, regardless of whether injury results,” he said. “Independent investigation and analysis of an officer’s use of force should not depend on whether the officer was a good shot. It also should not depend on whether a serious injury to an individual in our community was caused by a gun or Taser versus fists, hands or feet. Salt Lake County residents rightfully demand more from us.”

He said both he and the American Civil Liberties Union "are actively committed" to working on revising the law "to better embody the principles of transparency and accountability."

Rep. Marc Roberts, R-Salem, who drafted the law change in 2016, is now working on revising the wording again, he said.