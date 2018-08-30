SALT LAKE CITY — Allow us these few sheep puns; we cherish the occasion. The long Labor Day weekend is fast approaching. If you’re sticking around Utah, good things are in store. There’s the Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Championship, the year’s craziest documentary, and yes, even vulture vomit. Curious yet?

Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship

Utah’s premier sheepherding event comes to Midway for four days of mutton-wrangling goodness. The Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Championship, and its accompanying festival, will be anything but baa-ahh humbug. Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m., 2002 Soldier Hollow Lane, Midway, $11-$17 for adults, $6-$10 for youths, $10-$15 for seniors (435-654-2002 or soldierhollowclassic.com).

‘Three Identical Strangers’

One of this year’s most seemingly unbelievable documentaries has moved from the Broadway to the Tower Theatre. “Three Identical Strangers,” chronicles how identical triplets, separated at birth, randomly found each other as young adults in 1980 after not knowing the others existed. Deseret News reviewer Josh Terry wrote, “Its feel-good opening is just the beginning of a fascinating dogfight of a narrative that keeps dropping bombshells up until the closing credits.” Starting Aug. 31, 4:05 and 6:50 p.m. daily, 876 E. 900 South, prices vary (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org).

‘American Idol: Live! 2018’

The newest finalists on “American Idol” come to Kamas’ DeJoria Center on Friday for “American Idol Live! 2018.” The show includes winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson, who revealed on the season finale that they’re dating each other. If that’s not precious, we don’t know what is. Aug. 31, 7 p.m., 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $55-$85 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com).

Eric McCandless, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. Caleb Lee Hutchinson, left, and Maddie Poppe were finalists in the most recent season of "American Idol."

‘Regeneration’ at Parowan Canyon

Sean Noyce The art installation "Regeneration" projects images onto the charred hillside in Brian Head, which experienced extensive fires in 2017.

Last year’s fires at the Brian Head area changed its scenery considerably. Los Angeles artist Sean Noyce, who grew up in Bountiful, brings a unique one-night art installation to Parowan Canyon titled “Regeneration.” The video installation uses video projections, which are projected onto the recently burnt areas, and “straddles the transitory plane between the world that we remember and one that has yet to be created,” according to a news release. Aug. 31, 8:30-10 p.m., S.R. 143, approximately 2.5 miles before the Brian Head welcome sign, Parowan, free, weather permitting (noyskyprojects.com).

International Vulture Awareness Day

Yes, International Vulture Awareness Day is a real thing. The Tracy Aviary celebrates the occasion Saturday with events ranging from bird shows (with vultures, of course) to a “vulture vomit toss” (we don’t know exactly what that entails). Spread your wings and learn some vulture culture. Sept. 1, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 589 E. 1300 South, $7.95-$11.95 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org).