FARMINGTON — A judge has set a trial date for a Bountiful doctor who earlier this month admitted to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl but withdrew his guilty plea moments later.

Dr. Nathan Clark Ward appeared shackled and did not speak as 2nd District Judge Thomas Kay scheduled a February jury trial at a brief hearing in Farmington Thursday.

A different judge last month ordered the 56-year-old Ward to serve nearly 22 years in a federal prison in Colorado for streaming video of the same girl as he removed her clothing. Ward has filed a notice indicating he intends to appeal the sentence in the federal case, but has not yet provided an argument for the motion, court documents show.

Prosecutors in federal court filings argue he should pay about $85,000 in restitution to cover college tuition and future counseling costs for the teen victim, now a student at a Utah university.

"Receiving and completing a college education will unquestionably do wonders in building and restoring (her) perception of her own self-worth and personal value," prosecutors wrote in court documents, "and is thus an essential part of making (her) whole again."

The teen has post-traumatic stress disorder and sexual trauma, and may need periodic therapy throughout her life, a psychologist who has treated her wrote in a letter included in court documents. The effects of her sexual abuse make it difficult for her to hold a job and still focus on her studies, the letter says.

Now she also faces the prospect of testifying at trial.

"We're going to see it through," her mother said of the planned trial.

Earlier this month, Ward quickly withdrew his guilty plea to aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, after the judge said he would stack a second, 15-year prison sentence on top of the federal term Ward already is serving. As part of a plea bargain, prosecutors had recommended the sentences run at the same time.

In exchange for Ward pleading guilty to the one charge, prosecutors had agreed to drop 10 other felony counts. Prosecutors allege he had "a position of special trust" to the girl and that he abused her three times from 2012 to 2015.

Ward, a well-known doctor who specialized in obstetrics and gynecology, was suspended from Bountiful's Lakeview Hospital following his first arrest. Police began investigating in November 2016 when uploads of possible sexually exploitative images of children were detected at the hospital, according to a police affidavit.

He is due back in court Jan. 10 for a pretrial hearing.