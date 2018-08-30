SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking nominations for 15 positions on the Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee.

The committee will provide advice and recommendations on a wide range of public land management issues.

Nominations are being accepted for the following positions:

• an elected official representing San Juan County.

• a representative of state government.

• a representative with paleontological expertise.

• a representative with archaeological or historic expertise.

• a representative of the conservation community.

• a representative of livestock grazing permittees within the monument.

• two representatives of tribal interests.

• two representatives of developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle users or commercial recreation activities.

• a representative of dispersed recreational activities, such as hunting and shooting sports.

• a representative of private landowners.

• a representative of local business owners.

• two representatives of the public at large.

Members, who will be appointed to a three-year term, should plan to meet quarterly, and although they will serve without monetary compensation, travel and per diem expenses are reimbursed at current government rates.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others. Nominees must be residents of Utah, and will be reviewed on the basis of their training, education and knowledge of the Bears Ears area.

Letters of reference must accompany all nominations, a completed RAC application (available at goo.gl/1Z6V18) and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

Nominations should be emailed or postmarked by Monday, Oct. 1, to Lisa Bryant, Bureau of Land Management, Canyon Country District, 82 E. Dogwood, Moab, UT 84532. For more information, email [email protected] or call 435-259-2187.