SALT LAKE CITY — It's almost impossible to comprehend how much Malala Yousafzai has already been through in her 21 years of life.

The Pakistani woman is the world's youngest Nobel laureate, having won the Peace Prize in 2014 at just 17 — a recognition of her work as a champion and advocate for the equitable education of women and children across the world.

Yousafzai shared some insights into her experiences and mission as the keynote speaker on the final day of Utah tech education company Pluralsight's annual user conference in downtown Salt Lake City.

Yousafzai explained that her focus on the importance of education for women evolved directly from her experiences, as a young student, with members of the Taliban who sought to prevent girls from attending school in her hometown.

"I loved my school and loved my books," Yousafzai said. "The fact was, I could see that many girls who did not have an education were not able achieve their futures, achieve their dreams."

In 2009, Yousafzai said she reached a point where she knew she had to take action.

"I woke up around 10 a.m. one day and realized, this is shocking," Yousafzai said. "I cannot go to school today. These men who have guns in their hands who do not believe in women empowerment … do not want girls to go to school because they know it is through education that women get empowered.

"It was at that point that I actually realized that education is more than just reading and writing, and that’s why I started speaking out."

Her decision to make a stand on the acts of Muslim extremists in Pakistan who opposed girls and women attending schools also made her a target.

In October 2012, a Taliban gunman attempted to assassinate Yousafzai as she rode a bus home after taking an exam. Yousafzai and two other girls were shot. She suffered a severe head wound and after receiving emergency care in Pakistan, was transfered to a hospital in Birmingham, England. The incident earned global attention and widespread condemnation of the Taliban's decision to target a 15-year-old who stood in defiance of the group's actions.

Yousafzai would recover from her injury and go on to become a world-renowned spokeswoman and activist. She founded the Malala Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking down barriers to girls and young women receiving equitable education opportunities. In 2014, she became the youngest recipient of a Nobel distinction when she was awarded the Peace Prize. She was also the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary in 2015 titled "He Named Me Malala."

Yousafzai told the standing-room only crowd at the Grand America Hotel ballroom Thursday that creating learning opportunities for all may be the best approach in the fight against tyranny and oppression around the world.

"Instead of trying to eradicate terror through war, we're better off trying to eradicate terror through education," Yousafzai said.

