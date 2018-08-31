As the debate over Supreme Court justices and their potential impact on Roe v. Wade continues, I thought of another Supreme Court decision which, at the time, seemed to make sense to many Americans.

It is the Dred Scott case, where the Supreme Court, in the 1850s, ruled that a black person had no rights that a white person was bound to respect. I wonder if, in 20-30 years, if we will look back on Roe v. Wade the same way we now look at the Dred Scott decision or Plessey v. Ferguson, both of which we as a nation have rejected.

David Green

North Salt Lake