Why does Ben McAdams hide his party affiliation?

Viewing Ben McAdams' recent ads on television, I am left wondering at the end what party he is representing. Why does he not list what party he is representing at the end of his ad?

Seems a bit disingenuous of him not to identify the party that he is representing. Makes it a bit difficult for Utahns to know who he will support in Congress. Will he caucus with the Republicans or the Democrats? Will he vote for the Republican candidate for speaker or will he vote for Nancy Pelosi for speaker?

These are all questions that Utah voters not only need answers to, but if Mr. McAdams is being honest with the voters of Utah, he needs to inform them of his party affiliation, not hide it.

Matt Madsen

Lehi