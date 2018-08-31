How much time spent on a cellphone is too much? It’s a question whose answer will vary from person to person, but even adolescents are now discovering their lives may be fuller and less anxious if they limit their use of mobile devices, a positive development showing individuals have power to break from modern digital norms.

A report by the Pew Research Center shows 54 percent of teens acknowledge spending too much time on cellphones, while two-thirds of parents say they worry their kids are too consumed by the small screen devices that 73 percent of kids ages 13-17 now carry.

Recognition by teens that they may be too tethered to their phones is a refreshing trend as research is now revealing the negative effects people of all ages may suffer as a result of compulsive messaging, gaming and checking in on social media. Recent surveys have shown teenagers spend up to nine hours a day accessing online media — generally on mobile devices — while kids 8-12 spent six hours a day. It doesn’t require advance study in psychology to infer that spending up to as much as half of one’s waking hours online may carry unhealthy consequences.

Indeed, 48 percent of teenagers who spend at least five hours a day on electronic devices have at least one suicide risk factor, according to a study published in the online journal Clinical Psychology Science. Teens themselves are aware of potential problems. When asked by Pew to pick from different emotions they may experience if their phones were taken away, 42 percent said, “anxious.”

But studies of anxiety disorders among teenagers also show that being constantly connected to social media via a smartphone can aggravate a child’s mood, causing them to feel left out when they see friends doing things without them, or feeling inferior comparing themselves to others whose lives seem more full and glamorous through the prism of Facebook or Twitter.

The Pew study shows prevalent levels of self-reported compulsiveness in phone use among teenagers. Seventy-two percent say they “often” or “sometimes” check their phones for messages as soon as they wake up. More than half feel as if they need to reply immediately to messages while nearly a third think they are losing focus in school or at work by feeling the need to check their devices.

The study shows common levels of concern among teens and their parents, which presumes families are more actively aware of and willing to discuss the phenomenon of overuse bred by the conveniences of instant online communication.

Society has slowly become captivated by the many ways technology has offered it to instantly connect with others. While that technology has brought great benefit, it has also disrupted the more traditional ways people interact — among strangers, between friends and within families.

The silver lining to the Pew study is that trends aren’t permanent. These results indicate individuals are aware of their circumstances and can find ways to reverse disruptive habits. We hope parents and teens alike will increase consciousness of their digital activity and implement appropriate measures before negative habits put down deep roots.