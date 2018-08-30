Editor's note: This is the first in a series about youth sports in the state of Utah.

The sixth-graders lined up inside the 20-yard line. It was a tight game late in the season, and they had to score.

Actually, Jack had to score.

Jack was a newer member of the Dirtbags, a flag football team in American Fork that had three straight 8-0 seasons in American Fork's recreation flag football league. He never really played football growing up, but he attended every practice.

The Dirtbags put the "Jack Attack" into motion.

Sarah Mathis, the team's quarterback and its only female player, handed the ball to Jack, who was stopped behind the line of scrimmage.

They ran the next play — a reverse to the receiver, who purposefully didn't score.

That set up the next play, a fake reverse. Jack took the ball off a handoff, faked a handoff to Gavin Whitehead, but held onto the ball instead and scored a touchdown. Jack’s mom and dad screamed in jubilation.

His teammates — David, Seth, Gavin, Austin, Bradin, Sarah, Chase, Bennett and Joey — formed a circle of celebration around him.

“They’re all invested in Jack scoring that every kid on the field feels like, ‘I just helped Jack get a touchdown,” coach Michael Smart said, recalling the play.

Having coaches and teammates invested in helping each member of the team reach the end zone is part of the Dirtbags' core philosophy — every child scores, every player has a role to fill, everyone on the team has an important part to play. Everyone must do their job.

A rough start

Smart’s home in American Fork sits across from a park where the Dirtbags practiced. The home is quiet, clean and cozy. Framed photos of the family hang on the wall alongside an artful painting of Christ. A public relations professional with four children (two girls and two boys), Smart tries to find ways to spend time with his family.

Coaching his children began when his older son, Spencer, started playing soccer at age 5. Smart admits he didn’t know anything about the sport.

The team didn't win any games. In fact, it didn't score a single goal. By the end of the season, Smart and his son were the only ones showing up to practice.

“I don’t think we could have scored a goal (even) if there wasn’t another team on the field,” he said.

Courtesy Michael Smart This is the kindergarten soccer team that went 0-8 back in spring of 2010.

But Smart moved forward from the woes of soccer. He vowed to do better in his next coaching venture.

“I didn’t care about not having a winning season or anything. I didn’t like not doing well at all,” he said. “I can either say I’m never going to coach a team again or actually care about it.”

So when Spencer wanted to play flag football, Smart bought in. He was one of five dads who volunteered to be the coach of the team.

Unlike soccer, Smart watches football all the time. To prepare, he read the league’s rulebook. He searched for ways to use the rules to his advantage. Most coaches, he said, were probably familiar with college and professional rules — not flag football.

Smart joined an online discussion forum of a Texas flag football league so he could figure out how to become a better coach. He noticed two major themes — no one practices how to pull flags, nor do they emphasize the cost of interceptions.

So when Smart stepped onto the practice field for the first time, he told his players: “We’re not going to throw interceptions and we’re going to practice pulling flags.”

Courtesy Michael Smart Spencer and Michael Smart talking during his last season in 2014.

Smart tried to keep things fun by making everything a game. He used two games in particular for practice. One is called "Last Man Standing," where Smart asked his players to pull each other’s flags. The last player standing wins. The game practices both pulling and avoiding. The other game is "Sharks and Minnows," a chasing game similar to tag.

Making sure that all 11 players have a role, a position and a job to do also makes the game fun, Smart said.

“Every kid knows what to do and that contributes to them feeling like it was fun," he said. "The naturally talented athletes are going to naturally have the ball more and score, and it’ll be easy for them to feel successful. And the other kids will just feel like they ran around. You and your parents will tell them they did a good job but they don’t have any real way to know that. …

“If you take the time yourself to get organized and give every kid a role and specific duties, even if they’re not like ‘make this pass’ or ‘make this catch,’ they can still feel like they were successful."

Everyone in the end zone

And then there's this philosophy — everyone on the team must score a touchdown.

“I just saw a lot of times where the naturally talented kids would excel and the other kids would kind of run around and not know what to do,” Smart said. “… And I thought, with a little more time, if you can invest a little more time in the organization, then every kid can feel like they really contributed."

Smart said he strategized to make sure everyone on the team scores. But “it’s not like every kid scores every game,” he said, because you’re definitely not going to get 10 touchdowns in a game.

So he told the parents that every game will be uneven. But by the end of the season, every kid will score.

All of this sounds fun, but winning every game wasn't easy.

Smart remembers one game where two stellar players — Gavin and Seth Whitehead — missed the game because their elder brother was headed out on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Dirtbags, which had gone undefeated in their previous two seasons in, found themselves down 13-0, the first time they had fallen behind all season.

Courtesy Michael Smart The Dirtbags celebrated after Sarah Mathis leads the team to victory.

They came back to win.

Smart coached his son Spencer for three years and his younger son David for another three years. Spencer’s team lost just one game in each of its three seasons.

Still, that team’s final loss in the final season left "a bad taste" in the coach's mouth. Late in a tie game, Smart felt at a loss.

“I didn’t know what plays to call," he said. "They kept stopping everything (we) tried. I feel like I lost that game for those kids. (But) they weren’t able to learn life lessons without that happening.”

Positivity and resilience

Mathis, who had played soccer and basketball, was the team’s first and only female player. She joined the Dirtbags in Smart's final year as coach and brought with her a positive approach.

“Just play hard and don’t get down on yourself,” she said. “If you put your mind to anything, you can accomplish it.”

Smart doesn't coach anymore, and last season was the final one for the Dirtbags. But the lessons that the team's coaches — which include assistants Rob Clayton, Dan Orton and Les Masherino — taught have stuck with the players.

It’s clear from talking with the Dirtbags that there’s passion for the sport. It’s something that Dan Whitehead, the father of twins Seth and Gavin, feels is missing from youth sports today.

“They keep getting pushed into all of these leagues and they never learn to love the game for themselves,” he said.

Shanel Whitehead, mother of Seth and Gavin, said her two sons used to play soccer. They played for so long that their passion for the game fizzled out.

“I have seen my own kids absolutely burn out,” she said. “It’s so intense and it’s so much that they burn out. They honestly lose the love of sports because it’s overkill. And I don’t know how to change that because everything’s becoming so competitive.”

Overburdened with practice and games, the twins moved on to basketball and searched for something fun.

And so they landed on the Dirtbags, a team built around the idea of having fun.

The league that the Dirtbags compete in costs just $35 to join. That’s minimal compared to the costs of club team participation.

“But that is what I love about this team and this league is you don’t have to pay hundreds of dollars to have this amazing experience," Shanel Whitehead said. "The purpose of sports is to have fun and learn how to do things. And you can do it through paying a $60 fee instead of $600."

It's the type of league and coaching approach that Whitehead can support.

“I just love this one because it’s a sport that they love doing but they don’t have to commit their whole life to it because I feel like we’ve lost the fun in youth sports,” she said. “They all get a chance.”