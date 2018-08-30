WEST VALLEY CITY — A 55-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing Redwood Road on Wednesday.

About 9:30 p.m., Elizabeth Martinez had made it most of the way across the road near 4027 South when she was hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old man, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku. Martinez suffered extensive head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area where Martinez was crossing was dark and not in a crosswalk. Investigators do not believe the driver was impaired, distracted or speeding, Vainuku said. She said the incident was an "unfortunate accident" and charges were not expected.

The accident served as a reminder for all pedestrians not to cross a road, particularly a busy one, without a crosswalk or traffic light, she said. It's challenging for a driver to see someone crossing the street in an area they're not expecting, and it's hard for pedestrians to estimate how fast a vehicle is coming at them when judging when to cross, especially at night.

Martinez was staying at an apartment near the crash site on one side of Redwood Road and was believed to be crossing to get to the strip mall on the other side.