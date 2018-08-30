SALT LAKE CITY — The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has named Kimberlee Carlile as the first director of the Talent Ready Utah Center.

In this role, Carlile will oversee the center’s efforts to develop solutions that align education and industry needs. The center was created by the 2018 Legislature after Gov. Gary Herbert announced the first steps for a Talent Ready Utah program in 2017 with a goal to fill 40,000 new high-skill, high-demand jobs over the next four years.

Carlile assisted with the creation of the Utah Aerospace Pathways program, which connects high school grads with high-tech jobs. Carlile then helped replicate the program for diesel technology, medical innovations and technology educational pathways.

Before her appointment, Carlile served as the director of industry and talent initiatives for GOED and managed communications at Avenue H. She received her bachelor’s degree from Utah Valley University in communications with a minor in business management and certificate in leadership.