SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will suspend FrontRunner service Saturday to tests positive train control safety requirements mandated by the federal government.

Instead, buses and vans will transport riders between the North Temple Station and Ogden, as well as all stations in between, mimicking the FrontRunner schedule as closely as possible. Travel times may be extended due to road construction and traffic.

FrontRunner service between the Salt Lake Central Station and Provo will maintain it’s normal Saturday service schedule.

UTA personnel will be available on all FrontRunner platforms to assist passengers boarding buses and vans.

Passengers traveling within the suspended service area will only need to pay bus fare. Standard FrontRunner fare rates will apply for passengers traveling between the North Temple Station and Provo. FrontRunner service to all stations will resume Monday, although on a holiday service schedule.

While the majority of positive train control testing is conducted on Sundays and overnight when FrontRunner isn’t in use, UTA says it must suspend service on Saturday to stay within the testing schedule.

The agency said many positive train control safety features have been in place since FrontRunner began operations in 2008, including a signal enforcement system preventing train-to-train collisions and an automatic train control system that prevents trains from operating above set speed restrictions.

UTA is currently completing enhancements and implementing additional controls to meet technical specifications of the federal requirements.