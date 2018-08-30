SALT LAKE CITY — Dierks Bentley honored a fallen Utah firefighter during his concert at the USANA Amphitheatre on Wednesday night.

The singer paid homage to Draper Battalion Chief Matt Burchett, who died from battling the wildfires in California.

The Draper City Fire Department shared a video of the moment on its Facebook page.

What a beautiful tribute to Chief Burchett and his family tonight at the Dierks Bentley Concert. Click on the link below to listen to the song he dedicated to them. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQDbjIh3_Ts&feature=share Posted by Draper City Fire Department on Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Bentley dedicated the song “Riser” to Burchett and his family.

"I'm not sure what to say," Bentley said. "It's such heavy thing."

He added, "Because of his commitment to the job and commitment to his fellow man, other people and communities have survived."

He also honored all firefighters during his speech.

Thousands of people honored the fallen firefighter on Aug. 20, according to the Deseret News. Family members, friends and firefighters gathered at the Maverik Center for a 2.5-hour ceremony filled with tears, laughter and powerful reflections about the firefighter’s life.

"Matt was a hero. He was a hero son, and a hero brother, a hero husband to Heather, a hero father. … He died a hero doing what he loved. What you all know of him professionally doesn’t even compare to what kind of father, husband, son and brother he was," said Dominic Burchett, Matt Burchett's brother, who is also a member of the Unified Fire Authority.