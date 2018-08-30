FILLMORE — The Bureau of Land Management will rescind temporary fire restrictions on all lands administered by the Fillmore field office in Juab and Millard counties effective 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The rescission includes campfires outside of established campground fire pits; smoking over dry vegetation; and cutting, welding or grinding of metal.

However, the following year-round restrictions will remain in effect:

• Use or possession of exploding targets

• Use of sky lanterns or aerial luminaries

• Use of any tracer or incendiary ammunition

• Use of any off road vehicle that is not equipped with a properly installed and maintained spark arrestor

While the temporary restrictions have been lifted, the BLM warns wildfire danger still exists. Fire managers are urging the public to prevent human-caused wildfires by making sure to completely put out campfires using a shovel and water; build campfires in areas free of vegetation; avoid driving through tall vegetation; and making sure trailer chains are elevated above the road.