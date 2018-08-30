SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday he wants the Legislature to take action on medical marijuana regardless of what happens in November with the proposition on the ballot.

"I think I'm in a position to get this done," Herbert told reporters after the taping of his monthly news conference on KUED Ch. 7. He said he would use his office's "bully pulpit" to come up with a compromise lawmakers will pass.

During the program, the governor again said he will vote against Proposition 2, a citizens' initiative to legalize medical marijuana, noting "most rational people understand there are some problems" with it.

He said lawmakers could come up with a "common-sense position" on using marijuana to relieve pain and suffering without promoting recreational use, including having county health departments serving as dispensaries.

Legislative action will be needed whether or not voters approve Proposition 2, Herbert said.

Proposition 2 is opposed by a coalition of church, civic, business and law enforcement officials that includes The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church sent an email to members last week urging them to vote no.

The email, from Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Utah Area of the church, also asked members to join "in a call to state elected officials to promptly work with medical experts, patients and community leaders to find a solution that will work for all Utahns, without the harmful effects that will come to pass if Proposition 2 becomes law."

Herbert expressed frustration that Congress "sat on its hindquarters" for years rather than take action to allow for research into medical marijuana so it could be treated as a medicine, prescribed by doctors and distributed by pharmacists.

"Let's start now," he said, adding he will be OK with Utah moving forward on medical marijuana even if Washington does nothing.

"I will, absolutely," the governor said. While he said he'd prefer a "dual-track" approach with Congress, states needs to play the cards they've been dealt on the issue.