SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mother who reported her 15-year-old daughter with cystic fibrosis had run away, sparking a nationwide search, knew where her daughter was all along, court documents indicate.

Carrie Lyn Moore, 44, of Cedar City, is scheduled to appear in 5th District Court Friday to face a charge of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.

In January, Moore reported to police that her daughter was missing and needed her medication. Katie Seegmiller had been released from juvenile detention two days earlier and was supposed to be on home detention, according to court records.

Seegmiller's disappearance prompted police to issue an Endangered Person Advisory to news media and the public about two weeks after she was last seen. Authorities believed she may have been headed to South Dakota.

On Feb. 14, Seegmiller was located when she was involved in a tragic car crash in Minnesota. Moore's brother and nephew, Cody Randall, 30, and J.D. Randall, 24, of Washington City, who were also in the car, were killed. Seegmiller was critically injured.

During the investigation into her disappearance, Washington police learned from Moore's ex-husband that he believed Seegmiller was with Moore's family members, according to a search warrant affidavit, and police questioned Moore at least twice about allegations that her daughter was with Cody Randall.

"On Feb. 8 … I again contacted mother Carrie Moore in regards to the juvenile's location, which she again told me she did not know," according to the warrant, which was issued for cellphone records.

"I believe this information would show mother Carrie Moore to have knowledge the juvenile was not in fact missing and the initial report and further statements of Carrie Moore involving (Seegmiller) being a continued runaway to be false. I have reason to believe also Carrie Moore filed a false missing juvenile report due to the difficulty of complying with the orders of the juvenile probation regarding her daughter, which has been an issue in the past relayed to me by the juvenile probation officer," the affidavit states.

"It should also be known mother Carrie Moore did not contact police one time after her daughter Katie Seegmiller was reported missing to receive an update on the investigation," the officer wrote.