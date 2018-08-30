SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-hour flight might be on the horizon.

But don’t worry, there will be plenty to do onboard.

As Fortune reported, Qantas Airways hopes to make a 20-hour flight a reality. The aircraft would likely fly from Sydney to London or New York.

Qantas challenged Boeing and Airbus to design a plane capable of making the flight last year, according to Bloomberg.

This week, Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said they’re “now comfortable that we think we have vehicles that could do it.”

Under Project Sunrise, the aircraft will carry 300 passengers and their luggage longer than any other plane ride in the world. They’re aiming to launch the flight in 2022. They hope to add major cities to the flight.

Seems like a long flight. But Qantas hopes to add bunk beds, child care facilities and even a gym.

“We’re challenging ourselves to think outside the box,” he said. “Would you have the space used for other activities — exercise, bar, creche, sleeping areas and berths? Boeing and Airbus have been actually quite creative in coming up with ideas.”

Back in June, USA Today published a list of the world’s 25 longest airline flights in the world. The longest flight to date leaves Auckland, New Zealand, and arrives in Doha, Qatar, a flight of 9,032 miles that last 17 hours and 40 minutes.

Other lengthy flights include Perth, Australia, to London (17 hours, 20 minutes), Auckland, New Zealand, to Dubai, UAE, and Los Angeles to Singapore, according to my report for the Deseret News.