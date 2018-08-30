Utah State is no stranger to playing tough Power 5 opponents on the road to start the season.

Last year the Aggies started the season at Wisconsin, a team that went on to finish 13-1 and No. 7 in the final AP rankings. The year before that Utah State traveled to the Coliseum in Week 2 to face a USC squad that would finish third in the final AP poll.

This year, Utah State continues the trend by visiting No. 11 Michigan State in East Lansing.

This will be the first meeting between the Aggies and Spartans on the gridiron, and Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio is taking Utah State seriously.

Utah State coach Matt Wells applauds during game against San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Wells likes the fact he is bringing a more veteran team into Big Ten country this season.

"You look at Utah State, and you look at Michigan State and both programs, I think Utah State has the third most starters back in the country, and we maybe tie for first or so, so there will be a lot of experience on the football field Friday night, so it will be exciting," Dantonio said in his weekly press conference. "Their special teams stand out, outstanding punter, and they blocked four punts last year, returned one for a touchdown as well.

"They make things happen on special teams," he continued. "Defensively, they were number six in the country in terms of taking away the football, 29 turnovers. They'll get after you, present a lot of different looks. Offensively, no-huddle type thing. They're going as fast as anybody in the country."

USU coach Matt Wells was likewise complimentary of his opponent.

"I’m really looking forward to this opportunity watching our guys play against one of the best teams in the country," Wells said in his weekly press conference. "This is a team that has Big Ten championship and playoff aspirations, and they certainly have the talent coming back to do that.

"They’ll be in the hunt for both of those at the end of the year. It presents a tremendous opportunity for us to play in front of a great crowd, in Big Ten country and a storied program that is well-spoken about and very well deserved. They are a perennial power in the Big Ten. It will be a tremendous opportunity for our guys to go see right where we’re at, and our guys are excited about it."

Of course, last year's trip to Big Ten country didn't end well as the Badgers beat the Aggies 59-10. But Wells is optimistic that things will be different this time.

"The difference with us is we don’t have nearly as many first-year starters going into the game as we did last year," Wells said. "The first snap was over the quarterback’s head. What a disaster. Hopefully, we can avoid that this year.

"We have more experienced players. Now, does that lead to better play and more points and all that stuff? Obviously, that remains to be seen. But, we’re not nearly as inexperienced going into the game as we were last year."

"As far as Michigan State goes, we’ve been watching film and preparing for them," said senior safety Gaje Ferguson. "They have a lot of returning players, as do we. I expect them to be good at what they do, be disciplined and a sound football team. We’re going in there to face a team that’s going to know they’re game plan and is going to know what they’re going to do against us. They’re going to be prepared just as we are."

There's no doubt Utah State faces an uphill battle on the road against a potential playoff contender. The Aggies are 23.5-point underdogs. When asked if Utah State had any advantages over Michigan State, Wells simply joked, "The bull mascot may have an advantage."

But that doesn't mean Wells or the Aggies are conceding anything.

"We have to be who we are. If we execute and give ourselves a chance and don’t turn the ball over, that’ll help you be in the game in the second half. That’s what we did last year in the opener against another Big Ten opponent."