SALT LAKE CITY — Utah residents in search of a solid retired life don’t need to look far.

A new report from Bankrate.com analyzed a number of metrics such as cost of living, tax burden, weather, crime and health care, among other factors.

South Dakota led the country with the best overall score. The state’s ranked second in taxes and first in overall well-being, according to USA Today.

But Utah ranked second on the list, ranking ahead of Idaho, New Hampshire and Florida within the top five.

Utah ranked in the top 10 for taxes, well-being and health care quality. The state’s worst ranking (No. 32) was in the weather category.

Here’s what the report wrote about Utah:

“Second-place Utah tracked with South Dakota in most categories, albeit slightly behind. For instance, the Beehive State finished six spots behind South Dakota for cost of living, one for overall crime rate, eight for well-being, six for taxes and five for cultural vitality. It won out for health value by two and weather by six.”

Idaho ranked third since it is “more affordable and significantly safer than the top two states, while also posting a superior health score and a top-10 well-being ranking,” according to the report.

The Gem State has a higher tax burden and poor cultural options.

Meanwhile, New York ranked as the worst state for retirement, ranking in the bottom 10 for cost of living, taxes and health care equality.

New Mexico and Maryland also ranked among the bottom three.